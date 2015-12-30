FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia underperform in negative 2015 year
December 30, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thailand, Indonesia underperform in negative 2015 year

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets hit multi-week highs on Wednesday as end-year portfolio
buying lifted select shares in holiday-thinned trade, marginally
trimming losses on the year  for underperformers Thailand and
Indonesia.
    Bangkok's key SET index ended 0.3 percent higher at
1,288.02, the highest close since Dec. 17, but fell 14 percent
on the year, among Southeast Asia's laggards.
    Domestic institutions led buyers as valuations of Thai
shares have come down to an undemanding level. 
    According to broker Phillip Securities, the SET trades at a
forward earnings multiple of 13, well below its historical
average.
    The Jakarta composite index was up 0.5 percent, its
highest close since Nov. 26. The Indonesian market posted a 12
percent drop in 2015, nearly halving gains from 2014 when, along
with the Philippines, it was among the two best performers in
the region.
    Thailand and Indonesia will be closed on Thursday and Friday
for the New Year holiday.
    Stocks in Malaysia ended at the highest level since
Oct. 27, while Vietnam, the region's best performer so
far in 2015, closed at its highest since Nov. 27. Singapore
 pared midsession losses to end 0.09 percent lower.
    Most Southeast Asian markets underperformed the rest of Asia
this year as foreign investors fled the region, with the U.S.
Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike in nearly a decade
this month among key concerns.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2885.51       2888.22       -0.09
 Kuala Lumpur       1693.14       1685.36       +0.46
 Bangkok            1288.02       1283.78       +0.33
 Jakarta            4593.00       4569.36       +0.52
 Ho Chi Minh         579.45        576.29       +0.55
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2014    Pct Move
 Singapore          2885.51       3365.15      -14.25
 Kuala Lumpur       1693.14       1761.25       -3.87
 Bangkok            1288.02       1497.67      -14.00
 Jakarta            4593.00       5226.95      -12.13
 Manila             6952.08       7230.57       -3.85
 Ho Chi Minh         579.45        545.63       +6.20
 ($1 = 35.9800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
