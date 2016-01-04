SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Singapore lead regional fall amid weak China

BANGKOK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday with sharp falls in Malaysia and Singapore amid a selloff in Chinese stocks after weak factory activity data, and as economic numbers in the region still pointed to risks. Late selling hit regional bourses as trading in Chinese shares was halted after the index tumbled 7 percent, triggering a 'circuit breaker'. Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended down 2.3 percent and Singapore's Straits Times Index was 1.6 percent lower, both marking their biggest one-day decline since Aug. 24. Despite Singapore's surprisingly strong economic growth in the fourth quarter, risks remain on the horizon with potential capital flight that could result from further U.S. rate hikes and/or fears of further deceleration in China, DBS Research said in a report. Data released earlier in the day showed that operating conditions for Malaysian manufacturers continued to worsen in December. Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam posted their biggest daily loss in more than two weeks while the Philippines hit an over-two-week closing low. Fund flows were mixed, with the Philippines and Indonesia notching up net inflows worth 130 million peso ($2.76 million) and 84 billion rupiah ($6.04 million) respectively, while Malaysia posted a net outflow of 130 million ringgit ($29.94 million), stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2835.97 2882.73 -1.62 Kuala Lumpur 1653.37 1692.51 -2.31 Bangkok 1263.41 1288.02 -1.91 Jakarta 4525.92 4593.00 -1.46 Manila 6833.42 6952.08 -1.71 Ho Chi Minh 574.41 579.03 -0.80 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2835.97 2882.73 -1.62 Kuala Lumpur 1653.37 1692.51 -2.31 Bangkok 1263.41 1288.02 -1.91 Jakarta 4525.92 4593.00 -1.46 Manila 6833.42 6952.08 -1.71 Ho Chi Minh 574.41 579.03 -0.80 ($1 = 47.0650 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 4.3420 ringgit) ($1 = 13,910.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)