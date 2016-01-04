FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Singapore lead regional fall amid weak China
January 4, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia, Singapore lead regional fall amid weak China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday with sharp falls in Malaysia and Singapore amid a
selloff in Chinese stocks after weak factory activity data, and
as economic numbers in the region still pointed to risks.
    Late selling hit regional bourses as trading in Chinese
shares was halted after the index tumbled 7 percent,
triggering a 'circuit breaker'.  
    Kuala Lumpur's composite index ended down 2.3
percent and Singapore's Straits Times Index was 1.6
percent lower, both marking their biggest one-day decline since
Aug. 24.
    Despite Singapore's surprisingly strong economic growth in
the fourth quarter, risks remain on the horizon with potential
capital flight that could result from further U.S. rate hikes
and/or fears of further deceleration in China, DBS Research said
in a report. 
    Data released earlier in the day showed that operating
conditions for Malaysian manufacturers continued to worsen in
December. 
    Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam
 posted their biggest daily loss in more than two weeks
while the Philippines hit an over-two-week closing low.
    Fund flows were mixed, with the Philippines and Indonesia
notching up net inflows worth 130 million peso ($2.76 million)
and 84 billion rupiah ($6.04 million) respectively, while
Malaysia posted a net outflow of 130 million ringgit ($29.94
million), stock exchange data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2835.97       2882.73       -1.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.37       1692.51       -2.31
 Bangkok            1263.41       1288.02       -1.91
 Jakarta            4525.92       4593.00       -1.46
 Manila             6833.42       6952.08       -1.71
 Ho Chi Minh         574.41        579.03       -0.80
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2835.97       2882.73       -1.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1653.37       1692.51       -2.31
 Bangkok            1263.41       1288.02       -1.91
 Jakarta            4525.92       4593.00       -1.46
 Manila             6833.42       6952.08       -1.71
 Ho Chi Minh         574.41        579.03       -0.80
 ($1 = 47.0650 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3420 ringgit)
($1 = 13,910.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
