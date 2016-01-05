FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall back; Malaysia, Indonesia recover
January 5, 2016 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall back; Malaysia, Indonesia recover

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets retreated on Tuesday, in line with broader Asia, with
recent weak economic data keeping investors on the edge, but
Malaysia and Indonesia recovered amid a rebound in battered blue
chips and regional currencies.
    Asian shares struggled to stay positive as a semblance of
calm returned to Chinese stocks, though more wild swings
appeared likely given the uncertain global outlook for economic
growth and interest rates. 
    In Bangkok, the key SET index fell 0.4 percent by
midday, after Monday's 1.9 percent slide, partly reflecting
domestic fund selling and weak inflation data.
    The downward trend in core inflation suggested that weak
domestic demand persisted in the economy, DBS Group Research
said in a report.
    Several brokers said they expected limited Thai stock falls.
    "We see limited downside risk for the SET following a 2
percent drop in the index yesterday while most institutional
investors would have adjusted their portfolios yesterday," said
Krungsri Securities in a report.
    Stocks in Singapore and Vietnam gave up early
small gains, while stocks in the Philippines was slightly
higher. 
    Among bright spots, Kuala Lumpur composite index 
rose 0.6 percent after Monday's 2.3 percent drop while Jakarta
composite index advanced 1 percent, recouping most the
losses on the day before.
    Indonesia's rupiah led gains in Asian currencies,
with inflows seen ahead of a government bond sale later in the
day. Malaysia's ringgit rose along with higher local
stocks. 
    Malaysia's Petronas Chemicals Group jumped 5
percent, among actively traded stocks, with trading volumes of
the overall market down 29 percent of a full day average over
the past 30 days.
    In Jakarta, foreign investors led buyers of actively traded
banks, including Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank
Mandiri.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0702 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2828.51       2835.97       -0.27
 Kuala Lumpur       1663.14       1653.37       +0.59
 Bangkok            1258.57       1263.41       -0.38
 Jakarta            4570.64       4525.92       +0.99
 Manila             6830.64       6833.42       -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh         570.88        574.41       -0.66
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
