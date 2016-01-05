FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at 2-yr low on telecoms selling
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at 2-yr low on telecoms selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Tuesday, with the Philippines reflecting little
change after the central bank's guidance on monetary policy,
while the Thai index hit a two-year low amid foreign-led selling
and losses in telecom shares.
    Philippine index edged up 0.03 percent with interest
rate-sensitive banking stocks mixed. Stock exchange data showed
that BDO Unibank gained 1.6 percent on foreign buying
while Metropolitan Bank dropped 2.8 percent as foreign
investors exit their holdings.
    The Philippine central bank stated there is no urgent need
to change its monetary policy settings as it expects growth to
remain strong, after data showed the annual headline inflation
picking up more than expected in December. 
    Bangkok's SET index fell for a second day, down 0.8
percent at 1,253.34, the lowest close since January 2014. Stock
market posted a net foreign selling of 3.6 billion baht ($99.6
million).
    Shares of Advanced Info Service plunged 8.4
percent, followed by a 7 percent slide in True Corp,
leading to brokers raising concerns about the recent
high-bidding prices of 4G mobile spectrums.
    "Selloffs came in many big sectors today due to consensus
earnings downgrades. Telecom shares in particular were badly
hit," said Pichai Lertsupongkij, senior investment analyst,
Thanachart Securities.
    Fund flows in the region were mixed. The overall stock
market in Malaysia posted a net selling of 76 million
ringgit ($17.51 million) and the Philippines' net selling of 126
million peso ($2.68 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Indonesia reported net foreign buying for a second
straight day of 73 billion rupiah ($5.27 million).
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2834.23       2835.97       -0.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.70       1653.37       +0.75
 Bangkok            1253.34       1263.41       -0.80
 Jakarta            4557.82       4525.92       +0.70
 Manila             6835.13       6833.42       +0.03
 Ho Chi Minh         569.94        574.41       -0.78
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2834.23       2882.73       -1.68
 Kuala Lumpur       1665.70       1692.51       -1.58
 Bangkok            1253.34       1288.02       -2.69
 Jakarta            4557.82       4593.00       -0.77
 Manila             6835.13       6952.08       -1.68
 Ho Chi Minh         569.94        579.03       -1.57
 ($1 = 46.9400 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3400 ringgit)
($1 = 36.1400 baht)
($1 = 13,855.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.