SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia near 6-wk high amid foreign buying
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia near 6-wk high amid foreign buying

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with Indonesia touching a near six-week
high as foreigners bought telecoms and consumer-related shares
while key indexes in Singapore and Thailand drifted lower on
weak energy shares.
    The Jakarta Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to
4,611.84, its highest since Nov. 26. Telkom Indonesia 
and Indofood Sukses Makmur were among top gainers amid
net foreign buying, Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Indonesia's central bank is due to release a consumer
confidence index for December later in the day. 
    Stocks in Malaysia, the Philippines and
Vietnam eked out small gains as weaknesses in Asian
shares and regional currencies kept investors cautious.
    The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan dropped 1 percent as China allowed the
yuan to weaken further, stoking fears about its slowing economy.
 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index declined 0.8 percent,
led by oil and gas service firm Keppel Corp, while the
Thai SET index was down 0.2 percent, led by the
country's biggest energy firm, PTT.
    "The strong U.S. dollar is not helping and neither is the
forecasters' predictions of U.S.$20 a barrel oil," said broker
NRA Capital in a report on the Singapore stock market.
    Brent crude oil prices gave back earlier gains on Wednesday,
retreating close to 11-year lows as concerns over growing supply
and rising stock levels outweighed tensions between key Middle
East producers. 
       
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0639 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2810.05       2834.23       -0.84
 Kuala Lumpur       1671.77       1665.70       +0.36
 Bangkok            1250.90       1253.34       -0.19
 Jakarta            4611.84       4557.82       +1.19
 Manila             6846.86       6835.13       +0.17
 Ho Chi Minh         570.54        569.94       +0.11
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
