SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore at 3-month low on weak oil shares
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
January 6, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore at 3-month low on weak oil shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with Indonesia extending gains for a
second day after fuel price cuts and lower interest rate
outlook, while Singapore hit a more than three-month low, led by
energy-related stocks.
    The Jakarta composite index climbed 1.1 percent,
building on Tuesday's strength after Indonesian government
reduced prices of RON88 fuel and diesel fuel.
    The index ended at 4,608.98, the highest close since Nov. 4
    The easing inflation data early in the week is giving more
room for the central bank to cut interest rates. 
    "The market was pricing in positive domestic news, such as
the fuel price cut, inflation report earlier in the week," said
Samuel Sekuritas analyst M. Makky Dandytra.
    Investors are also waiting for the consumer confidence index
due later in the day, he said.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index closed at 2,804.27,
the lowest close since Oct. 2. Losses were led by oil and gas
service firm Sembcorp Marine and Keppel Corp 
as weak oil prices dented earnings outlook. 
    In Bangkok, bargain hunting emerged in oversold
telecommunications stocks such as Advanced Info Service
, sending the main SET index up 0.5 percent,
reversing early losses.
    Malaysia was little changed with foreign investors
buying a net 22 million ringgit ($5 million) following two
straight days of net selling, stock exchange data showed.
    The Philippines was down 0.3 percent as outflows
continued for a second day, data showed. Vietnam 
rebounded 0.8 percent after two days of losses, data showed.
 
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2804.27       2834.23       -1.06
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.97       1665.70       +0.14
 Bangkok            1260.04       1253.34       +0.53
 Jakarta            4608.98       4557.82       +1.12
 Manila             6813.90       6835.13       -0.31
 Ho Chi Minh         574.57        569.94       +0.81
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2804.27       2882.73       -2.72
 Kuala Lumpur       1667.97       1692.51       -1.45
 Bangkok            1260.04       1288.02       -2.17
 Jakarta            4608.98       4593.00       +0.35
 Manila             6813.90       6952.08       -1.99
 Ho Chi Minh         574.57        579.03       -0.77
 ($1 = 4.3890 ringgit)
($1 = 22,465.0000 dong)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Fransiska
Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

