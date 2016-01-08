FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore, Thailand rebound in negative week
January 8, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore, Thailand rebound in negative week

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were trading mixed on Friday, with beaten down Singapore and
Thailand staging a mild rebound along with Asian shares but
selling by foreign investors in select large caps pushed
Indonesia to a more than two-week low.
    The Jakarta composite index was down 0.2 percent at
4,520.68, after earlier touching 4,507.41, the lowest since Dec.
23.
    Shares of Telkom Indonesia shed 2 percent and
Semen Indonesia was down 1.1 percent, with foreign
investors net selling both, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.
    Jakarta-based Trimegah Securities said it expected the index
to continue weakening, with Friday's trading seen in the range
of 4,500-4,563. 
    BNI Securities said it expected pressure to linger from
China share markets after Shanghai stocks fell more than
seven percent and triggered a stock market circuit breaker on
Thursday.
    "With lack of fresh sentiment in the market, it will be hard
to keep the index from falling," it said in a report.
    Indonesia was on track for a weekly drop of 1.5 percent, its
first in four weeks, in line with other Southeast Asian stock
markets.
    Singapore was up 0.7 percent and Thailand was
up 0.9 percent, both on course for a weekly drop of more than 4
percent. The Philippines was down 0.5 percent, poised for
a weekly decline of more than five percent.
    Malaysia was up 0.2 percent, recouping early losses
while Vietnam was down 0.7 percent, both set to fall more
than two percent on the week.
    Asian shares, measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, rose 0.6
percent, led by strong gains for Chinese stocks after China
suspended its market circuit breaker and set a firmer midpoint
rate for trading of the yuan for the first time in nine days.
 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change at 0534 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2746.71       2729.91       +0.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1658.97       1655.13       +0.23
 Bangkok            1236.75       1224.83       +0.97
 Jakarta            4520.68       4530.45       -0.22
 Manila             6587.36       6618.88       -0.48
 Ho Chi Minh         561.49        565.36       -0.68
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

