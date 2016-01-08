FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound on short covering ahead of U.S jobs data
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound on short covering ahead of U.S jobs data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets tracked a rebound in Asia on Friday, with Thai index
climbing about 2 percent to trim losses on the week amid
institutional buying as regional markets awaited the U.S.
payrolls report for interest rate direction. 
    The Thai index rose 1.6 percent on the day and fell
3.4 percent on the week. Domestic funds bought shares, while
foreign investors continued selling for a fifth day in the new
year worth a combined 8.4 billion baht ($232 million).
 
    Singapore, among worst hit share markets on the week
amid turbulence in Chinese equities, ended up 0.8 percent,
posting a weekly decline of almost 5 percent.
    Short covering helped the local bourse recover from its
morning weak start, broker NRA Capital said in a report.
    "With the widely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls expected
later today, some short sellers began to close their positions,"
its report said.
    Share markets in the region posted losses on the first week
of the year, led by a 5.4 percent decline of the Philippines
, its biggest weekly fall since August 2013.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2751.23       2729.91       +0.78
 Kuala Lumpur       1657.61       1655.13       +0.15
 Bangkok            1244.18       1224.83       +1.58
 Jakarta            4546.29       4530.45       +0.35
 Manila             6575.43       6618.88       -0.66
 Ho Chi Minh         560.05        565.36       -0.94
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2751.23       2882.73       -4.56
 Kuala Lumpur       1657.61       1692.51       -2.06
 Bangkok            1244.18       1288.02       -3.40
 Jakarta            4546.29       4593.00       -1.02
 Manila             6575.43       6952.08       -5.42
 Ho Chi Minh         560.05        579.03       -3.28
 ($1 = 36.2900 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.