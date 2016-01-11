FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Low; Philippines leads drop on weak China, oil market
January 11, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Low; Philippines leads drop on weak China, oil market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - SE Asian stock markets fell on
Monday as falls in China stocks and sliding global oil prices
hit sentiment in the region, sending Singapore's key index to a
3-1/2-year low and Philippine shares posting their worst drop
since August. 
    The Philippine's composite index ended down 4.4
percent, with 29 of 30 stocks down. Singapore's Straits Times
Index was down 1.5 percent at 2,708.85, the lowest close
since June 2012.
    Malaysia's key index hit a three-week closing low,
the Jakarta composite index slipped to a near one-month
low and the Thai SET index lost almost 1 percent, with
foreign investors leading the share selling.
    The overall stock market of Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand
posted a net outflow worth 186 million ringgit ($42.5 million),
688 billion rupiah ($49.60 million) and 256 million baht ($7.06
million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    In Bangkok, a survey of investor confidence showed foreign
investors are the most bearish about Thai stock market outlook
as global economic uncertainties weigh over government policies
to boost the economy. 
    Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was down 0.39 percent at
an over four-month closing low. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2708.85       2751.23       -1.54
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.59       1657.61       -1.21
 Bangkok            1234.50       1244.18       -0.78
 Jakarta            4465.48       4546.29       -1.78
 Manila             6288.26       6575.43       -4.37
 Ho Chi Minh         557.87        560.05       -0.39
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2708.85       2882.73       -6.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1637.59       1692.51       -3.24
 Bangkok            1234.50       1288.02       -4.16
 Jakarta            4465.48       4593.00       -2.78
 Manila             6288.26       6952.08       -9.55
 Ho Chi Minh         557.87        579.03       -3.65
 ($1 = 4.3800 ringgit)
($1 = 13,870.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.2800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
