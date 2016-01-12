FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; Thai index near 1-week high on exporters
January 12, 2016 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rebound; Thai index near 1-week high on exporters

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday, with the Thai benchmark touching a near
one-week high amid rotational plays into food and electronics
exporters.
    Investors also bought back beaten down stocks in Southeast
Asia with the start of the earnings season in many share
markets.
    The Thai SET index climbed 1.7 percent to 1,255.30,
the highest close since Jan. 6. Gains in Thai Union Group
, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Delta Electronics
Thailand sent the SET 50 index 2 percent
higher.
    "A weak baht scenario this year is a key factor," said an
analyst at broker Krungsri Securities in Bangkok.
    Market focus in Thailand and others in Southeast Asia also
shifted to earnings announcements and indications on corporate 
outlook, brokers said. 
    Thai banks kick-started the fourth-quarter earnings season
this week, with Tisco Financial Group reporting its
quarterly profits that came above analysts' estimates. Tisco's
shares gained 2.4 percent. 
    Vietnam marked the best single-day gain in a month,
led by banks while Indonesia rebounded from a near
one-month closing low on the day before as foreign investors
bought shares. 
    Stocks in Malaysia and the Philippines 
recovered from the weaknesses on Monday as domestic investors
were net buyers, stock exchange data showed.
    Bucking the trend, Singapore posted a second straight
fall to a four-year closing low as weak oil prices continued to
dent sentiment in energy-related stocks such as Sembcorp Marine
. 
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2691.78       2708.85       -0.63
 Kuala Lumpur       1641.37       1637.59       +0.23
 Bangkok            1255.30       1234.50       +1.68
 Jakarta            4512.53       4465.48       +1.05
 Manila             6330.55       6288.26       +0.67
 Ho Chi Minh         564.26        557.87       +1.15
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2691.78       2882.73       -6.62
 Kuala Lumpur       1641.37       1692.51       -3.02
 Bangkok            1255.30       1288.02       -2.54
 Jakarta            4512.53       4593.00       -1.75
 Manila             6330.55       6952.08       -8.94
 Ho Chi Minh         564.26        579.03       -2.55
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
