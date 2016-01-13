FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at two-week high on bank shares
January 13, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index at two-week high on bank shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with Asia on Wednesday, with Philippine
shares climbing almost three percent on foreign-led buying and
the Thai index hitting a two-week high, helped by banking
shares.
    The Philippine composite index ended up 2.6 percent, 
recovering from a deep oversold condition seen on the previous
two days, with its 14-day Relative Strength Index at 36.6 at
close. The level of 30 or below means shares are oversold.
    Shares of top index gainer San Miguel Corp surged
15.4 percent after the conglomerate said it was interested in
acquiring SABMiller PLC's Grolsch and Peroni beer
brands. 
    Gains in banks led by Kasikornbank and Siam
Commercial Bank sent the SET index 1.9 percent
up to 1,278.61, the highest close since Dec. 30. The share rally
came ahead of bank earnings releases due out by next week.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted
modest gains while Vietnam retreated amid selling in blue
chips. 
    Fund flows were mixed, with the Philippines reporting net
foreign buying for the first time in four days of 250 million
peso ($5.27 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Malaysia saw a fifth straight day of foreign outflows, worth
a net 71 million ringgit ($16.23 million) on Wednesday, and
Indonesia posted net foreign selling of 47.5 billion rupiah
($3.44 million) after net buying on Tuesday, data showed.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan were up 1.3
percent.    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2696.50       2691.78       +0.18
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.54       1641.37       +0.07
 Bangkok            1278.61       1255.30       +1.86
 Jakarta            4537.18       4512.53       +0.55
 Manila             6494.13       6330.55       +2.58
 Ho Chi Minh         560.37        564.26       -0.69
 
 Change on year
 Market             Current       End 2015    Pct Move
 Singapore          2696.50       2882.73       -6.46
 Kuala Lumpur       1642.54       1692.51       -2.95
 Bangkok            1278.61       1288.02       -0.73
 Jakarta            4537.18       4593.00       -1.22
 Manila             6494.13       6952.08       -6.59
 Ho Chi Minh         560.37        579.03       -3.22
 ($1 = 47.4700 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3750 ringgit)
($1 = 13,820.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Erik dela Cruz
in Manila; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

