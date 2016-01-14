FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Retreat; Indonesia falls nearly 2 pct after reports of explosions
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Retreat; Indonesia falls nearly 2 pct after reports of explosions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Thursday following weakness in Asian shares and steep
losses in the U.S. stocks, with Indonesia sliding nearly 2
percent in line with a weaker rupiah after news of explosions in
central Jakarta. 
   Jakarta composite index was down 1.7 percent at its
lowest since Dec. 21 while the rupiah fell to 13,960
level. Astra International, the most actively traded
stock, dropped 3 percent after weak automobile sales data was
out. 
    Investors awaited the central bank's interest rate decision
later in the day, with a Reuters poll expecting policy rate cut
to boost growth.
    The central bank confirmed it would continue with its policy
meeting despite explosions that took place less than two
kilometres from its office in central Jakarta. 
 
    Singapore slid 1.9 percent tracking a two percent
decline in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan while U.S. stocks sank due to concerns
over weak oil prices, U.S. corporate earnings and the global
economy.   
    Shares related to energy sector fared the worst, with Keppel
Corporation Ltd and Sembcorp Marine Ltd were
among the top losers.
    "We remain cautious regarding oil and gas counters as they
are susceptible to contract cancellations," stated broker NRA
Capital in a report.
    In Bangkok, the SET index was down 1.3 percent, with
rallying banking shares retreating. Kasikornbank fell
1.8 percent after notching up gains of 13 percent for four
sessions, ahead of its 2015 earnings release, which is due next
week.
    "After two sessions of strong rebound, the SET may have some
pullback on Thursday, along with renewed risk aversion in global
equities," broker KGI Securities stated in a report.
    Malaysia hit the lowest since Dec. 22, the
Philippines fell after two sessions of gain and Vietnam
 at one point touched its lowest since Aug. 26.
 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0504 GMT                                        
  Market               Current     Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore            2645.9      2696.5          -1.88
  Bangkok              1261.45     1278.61         -1.34
  Manila               6417.35     6494.13         -1.18
  Jakarta              4459.32     4537.179        -1.72
  Kuala Lumpur         1634.95     1642.54         -0.46
  Ho Chi Minh          552.64      560.37          -1.38
  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
