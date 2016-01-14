FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia off low after cenbank cuts rates as expected
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia off low after cenbank cuts rates as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in line with weak global equities on Thursday, with
Indonesian benchmark recouping most early losses after the
central bank cut interest rates as expected to counter slumping
global demand and commodity prices.
    The Jakarta composite index ended the day down 0.5
percent after a drop of nearly 2 percent at one point.
    Indonesia's central bank announced a cut of the benchmark
policy rate by 25 basis points to 7.25 percent, hours
after a terror attack in central Jakarta left at least six dead.
 
    Singapore fared worst, with the Straits Times Index 
sliding nearly 2 percent to the lowest close since December
2011. Energy-related stocks such as Keppel Corp were
among key losers amid weak global oil market. 
    Malaysia hit a near four-week closing low, the
Philippines and Thailand ended two days of gains
while Vietnam closed at its lowest level since Aug. 26,
2015.
    Most markets witnessed net foreign selling, led by
Malaysia's 136 million ringgit ($30.98 million) and Indonesia's
441 billion rupiah ($31.72 million), stock exchange and Thomson
Reuters data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                   Current     Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2644.57     2696.5          -1.93
  Bangkok                  1263.29     1278.61         -1.20
  Manila                   6408.76     6494.13         -1.31
  Jakarta                  4513.181    4537.179        -0.53
  Kuala Lumpur             1633.44     1642.54         -0.55
  Ho Chi Minh              553.03      560.37          -1.31
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                   Current     End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2644.57     2882.73         -8.26
  Bangkok                  1263.29     1288.02         -1.92
  Manila                   6408.76     6952.08         -7.82
  Jakarta                  4513.181    4593.008        -1.74
  Kuala Lumpur             1633.44     1692.51         -3.49
  Ho Chi Minh              553.03      579.03          -4.49
                                                                
 ($1 = 4.3900 ringgit)
($1 = 47.7800 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 36.3300 baht)
($1 = 13,905.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.