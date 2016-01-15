FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia trims gains after trade data
January 15, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Indonesia trims gains after trade data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Friday, with stocks in Indonesia trimming early
gains as investors weighed in weak December trade data, while
fragile sentiment remained in Asia amid weak oil prices and
disappointing Chinese data.
    The Jakarta composite index was up 0.4 percent, with
shares of Astra International among outperformers
after upbeat motorcycle sales data in December. 
    The benchmark is heading for a modest weekly loss of about
0.4 percent, with the central bank's interest rate cut on
Thursday partly to support economic growth bolstering broader
sharemarket sentiment.
    Indonesia posted a slightly weaker-than-expected trade
balance in December due to a fall in commodity exports and weak
domestic economic activity weighing on imports. 
    Malaysia's key index rebounded from a near four-week
closing low hit on Thursday while the Philippines was up
about 1 percent, further recovering from a near two-year low hit
on Monday due to jitters in the region over China.
    Stocks in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam
 erased early gains and fell, while Asian shares as
measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan down 0.6 percent.  
    Brokers in Bangkok expect volatile market trading.
    "The SET index may stage a tactical bounce on Friday but
overall trading will remain volatile ... Mute foreign flows and
the near term weakness in the fundamental structure of Thai big
caps will continue to cap the SET upside," said KGI Securities
in a report.
    Most sharemarkets headed for a second straight weekly loss,
led by Singapore which is set for a nearly four percent drop on
the week.
    Bucking the trend, Bangkok's key SET index is on course for
a weekly gain of more than 1 percent as investors piled into
banking shares ahead of earnings announcements.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0626 GMT                                        
  Market              Current    previous close     Pct Move
  Singapore           2630.95    2644.57            -0.52
  Bangkok             1260.57    1263.29            -0.22
  Manila              6467.3     6408.76            +0.91
  Jakarta             4529.78    4513.181           +0.37
  Kuala Lumpur        1638.46    1633.44            +0.31
  Ho Chi Minh         550.39     553.03             -0.48
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

