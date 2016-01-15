FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index near 1-week low on energy shares
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index near 1-week low on energy shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday as a retreat in crude oil futures
triggered sell-offs in energy shares, sending Thai benchmark to
a near one-week low and key indexes in the region extending
losses for the second week.
    Bangkok's SET index dropped 1.4 percent, nearly
erasing gains on the week. It finished at 1,245.85, the lowest
close since Jan. 11.
    Losses were led by top three energy stocks with PTT 
sliding 6 percent, PTT Exploration and Production 
down 6.8 percent and PTT Global Chemical 5.7 percent
lower. 
    Most key indexes in the region posted a second straight
weekly loss, led by Singapore's 4.4 percent and Vietnam's
 about 3 percent.
    Among hit markets, the Malaysian bourse reported a combined
763 million ringgit ($173.55 million) worth of net foreign
selling, with Indonesia 1.9 trillion rupiah ($136.79 million),
stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
       
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2630.76    2644.57         -0.52
  Bangkok                  1245.85    1263.29         -1.38
  Manila                   6449.5     6408.76         0.64
  Jakarta                  4523.976   4513.181        0.24
  Kuala Lumpur             1628.55    1633.44         -0.30
  Ho Chi Minh              543.04     553.03          -1.81
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2630.76    2882.73         -8.74
  Bangkok                  1245.85    1288.02         -3.27
  Manila                   6449.5     6952.08         -7.23
  Jakarta                  4523.976   4593.008        -1.50
  Kuala Lumpur             1628.55    1692.51         -3.78
  Ho Chi Minh              543.04     579.03          -6.22
                                                                
 ($1 = 4.3965 ringgit)
 ($1 = 13,890.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.