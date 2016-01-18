FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia, oil; Singapore index at over 4-year low
January 18, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia, oil; Singapore index at over 4-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in line with Asia on Monday as a slide in oil prices
triggered selloffs in energy shares, bringing Singapore's key
index to a more than four-year low and the Philippines touching
a near two-year low.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.5 percent
at 2,591.87, the lowest since October 2011, in active trading
volume which was about 80 percent of a full-day average over the
past 30 days.
    "Singapore shares slumped on renewed selling pressures amid
talks of fund redemptions and margin calls selling," said
Singapore-based broker NRA Capital in a midday report.
    Shares of oil and gas service firm Sembcorp Marine Ltd
 dropped 4.3 percent as the weak oil market dented the
outlook of oil-related businesses. 
    Singapore's weaker-than-expected exports in December also
weighed on market sentiment. 
    The Philippine composite index was down 2.1 percent
at 6,312.68, the lowest since February 2014, with shares of oil
refining company Petron Corp off nearly 6 percent, the
index's worst performer.
    Vietnam's key index shed 3.2 percent to the lowest
since August 2015, led by a 6.4 percent plunge in shares or
PetroVietnam Gas. 
    Losses in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand
 were relative modest, partly reflecting bargain hunting
of battered shares.
    In Bangkok, investors selectively bought shares of banks
ahead of earnings this week, sending state-run Krung Thai Bank
 almost 2 percent higher.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0626 GMT                                       
  Market              Current    Previous Close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2591.87    2630.76          -1.48
  Bangkok             1245.5     1245.85          -0.03
  Manila              6312.68    6449.5           -2.12
  Jakarta             4486.293   4523.976         -0.83
  Kuala Lumpur        1619.12    1628.55          -0.58
  Ho Chi Minh         523.73     543.04           -3.56
    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
