SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia, oil; Singapore index at over 4-year low

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with Asia on Monday as a slide in oil prices triggered selloffs in energy shares, bringing Singapore's key index to a more than four-year low and the Philippines touching a near two-year low. Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 1.5 percent at 2,591.87, the lowest since October 2011, in active trading volume which was about 80 percent of a full-day average over the past 30 days. "Singapore shares slumped on renewed selling pressures amid talks of fund redemptions and margin calls selling," said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital in a midday report. Shares of oil and gas service firm Sembcorp Marine Ltd dropped 4.3 percent as the weak oil market dented the outlook of oil-related businesses. Singapore's weaker-than-expected exports in December also weighed on market sentiment. The Philippine composite index was down 2.1 percent at 6,312.68, the lowest since February 2014, with shares of oil refining company Petron Corp off nearly 6 percent, the index's worst performer. Vietnam's key index shed 3.2 percent to the lowest since August 2015, led by a 6.4 percent plunge in shares or PetroVietnam Gas. Losses in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand were relative modest, partly reflecting bargain hunting of battered shares. In Bangkok, investors selectively bought shares of banks ahead of earnings this week, sending state-run Krung Thai Bank almost 2 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0626 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2591.87 2630.76 -1.48 Bangkok 1245.5 1245.85 -0.03 Manila 6312.68 6449.5 -2.12 Jakarta 4486.293 4523.976 -0.83 Kuala Lumpur 1619.12 1628.55 -0.58 Ho Chi Minh 523.73 543.04 -3.56 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)