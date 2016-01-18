SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak energy shares, foreign selling

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday as investors offloaded energy shares in a weak global oil market, sending the Singapore key index to its lowest close in over four years and the Vietnam benchmark to a more than one-year closing low. Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell 1.4 percent to its lowest close since October 2011. Singapore shares extended their slides for a third session, taking the index's 14-day Relative Strength Index into a deep oversold level of 17.7. Vietnam's VN index dropped 3.1 percent to its lowest closing level since December 2014, led by a 7 percent plunge in PetroVietnam Gas shares. Losses in the region were also led by a 5 percent decline in Singapore's oil and gas service firm Sembcorp Marine and a 3.9 percent fall in Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm, PTT, as oil prices hit their lowest since 2003. Most share markets posted net foreign selling on the day, led by Malaysia's 290 million ringgit ($66.01 million) and Thailand's 2.2 billion baht ($60.62 million), stock exchange data showed. Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to the lowest levels since 2011 after weak U.S. economic data and a massive fall in oil prices stoked worries about the global economy. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2593 2630.76 -1.44 Bangkok 1245.05 1245.85 -0.06 Manila 6335.09 6449.5 -1.77 Jakarta 4481.27 4523.97 -0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1622.64 1628.55 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 526.37 543.04 -3.07 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2593 2882.73 -10.05 Bangkok 1245.05 1288.02 -3.34 Manila 6335.09 6952.08 -8.87 Jakarta 4481.27 4593.00 -2.43 Kuala Lumpur 1622.64 1692.51 -4.13 Ho Chi Minh 526.37 579.03 -9.09 ($1 = 4.3930 ringgit) ($1 = 47.7790 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 13,930.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 36.2900 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)