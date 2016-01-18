FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak energy shares, foreign selling
January 18, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak energy shares, foreign selling

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Monday as investors offloaded energy shares in a weak
global oil market, sending the Singapore key index to its lowest
close in over four years and the Vietnam benchmark to a more
than one-year closing low.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell 1.4 percent
to its lowest close since October 2011. Singapore shares
extended their slides for a third session, taking the index's
14-day Relative Strength Index into a deep oversold level of
17.7.
    Vietnam's VN index dropped 3.1 percent to its lowest
closing level since December 2014, led by a 7 percent plunge in
PetroVietnam Gas shares.
    Losses in the region were also led by a 5 percent decline in
Singapore's oil and gas service firm Sembcorp Marine 
and a 3.9 percent fall in Thailand's biggest oil and gas firm,
PTT, as oil prices hit their lowest since 2003. 
    Most share markets posted net foreign selling on the day,
led by Malaysia's 290 million ringgit ($66.01 million) and
Thailand's 2.2 billion baht ($60.62 million), stock exchange
data showed.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to the
lowest levels since 2011 after weak U.S. economic data and a
massive fall in oil prices stoked worries about the global
economy. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                    Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore                 2593       2630.76         -1.44
  Bangkok                   1245.05    1245.85         -0.06
  Manila                    6335.09    6449.5          -1.77
  Jakarta                   4481.27    4523.97         -0.94
  Kuala Lumpur              1622.64    1628.55         -0.36
  Ho Chi Minh               526.37     543.04          -3.07
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                    Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                 2593       2882.73         -10.05
  Bangkok                   1245.05    1288.02         -3.34
  Manila                    6335.09    6952.08         -8.87
  Jakarta                   4481.27    4593.00         -2.43
  Kuala Lumpur              1622.64    1692.51         -4.13
  Ho Chi Minh               526.37     579.03          -9.09
 ($1 = 4.3930 ringgit)
($1 = 47.7790 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,930.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.2900 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

