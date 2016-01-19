FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2016 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Flat to higher after China GDP data; energy shares rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets were trading flat to higher on Tuesday as China's
economy grew in line with expectations in the fourth quarter and
a rebound in global oil prices lifted battered energy shares in
the region.
    Key indexes in Thailand and Vietnam led the
region's rebound, with energy-related stocks such as
PetroVietnam Gas and PTT recouping from recent
losses. 
    China's fourth quarter GDP growth of 6.8 percent, matching
expectations, bolstered sentiment in the Thai market, with
investor focus shifting to bank earnings, broker Maybank Kim Eng
Securities said in a report. 
    "If earnings are in line, we expect more sector rotation as
oil prices will remain weak, despite some rebound," the broker
said in a report.
    Among top gainers, shares of Siam Commercial Bank 
advanced 2.2 percent and TMB Bank was about 1 percent
higher ahead of 2015 and fourth quarter earnings releases
expected later in the day.
    Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia
 and the Philippines were either little changed or
a notch lower.
    Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday, supported by strong
Chinese fuel consumption and halting a slide to 2003 levels
earlier in the week, while Asian stocks rose modestly as a lack
of negative surprises offered the market a slight reprieve.
     
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0526 GMT                                        
  Market                Current    Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore             2595.37    2593            0.09
  Bangkok               1256.17    1245.05         0.89
  Manila                6328.46    6335.09         -0.10
  Jakarta               4470.809   4481.276        -0.23
  Kuala Lumpur          1625.53    1622.64         0.18
  Ho Chi Minh           529.19     526.37          0.54
    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by My
Pham in Hanoi; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
