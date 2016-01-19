SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Thai banks rise ahead of results

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in China as weak quarterly economic data strengthened market expectations Beijing will unveil more stimulus measures, while selective buying lifted Thai banks in a reporting season. Bangkok's SET index rose 1.7 percent to close at 1,266.01, the highest since Jan. 13. Shares of Siam Commercial Bank jumped 3.5 percent before the bank reported slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results. Shares of Kasikornbank rallied nearly 5 percent while the banking subindex gained 2.6 percent as investors shifted focus to the sector's 2015 and fourth-quarter earnings releases due out this week. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted their first gains in four trading sessions. Indonesia and the Philippines recovered from Monday's losses, while Vietnam ended four sessions of losses. "Stocks which have been bashed the most enjoyed a refreshing upswing, helped by short-covering and some bargain hunting," said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital in a report. Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2638.47 2593 1.75 Bangkok 1266.01 1245.05 1.68 Manila 6357.05 6335.09 0.35 Jakarta 4491.737 4481.276 0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1629.22 1622.64 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 535.77 526.37 1.79 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2638.47 2882.73 -8.47 Bangkok 1266.01 1288.02 -1.71 Manila 6357.05 6952.08 -8.56 Jakarta 4491.737 4593.008 -2.20 Kuala Lumpur 1629.22 1692.51 -3.74 Ho Chi Minh 535.77 579.03 -7.47 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)