January 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound; Thai banks rise ahead of results

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, tracking gains in China as weak quarterly
economic data strengthened market expectations Beijing will
unveil more stimulus measures, while selective buying lifted
Thai banks in a reporting season.  
    Bangkok's SET index rose 1.7 percent to close at
1,266.01, the highest since Jan. 13. Shares of Siam Commercial
Bank jumped 3.5 percent before the bank reported
slightly higher-than-expected quarterly results.
    Shares of Kasikornbank rallied nearly 5 percent
while the banking subindex gained 2.6 percent as
investors shifted focus to the sector's 2015 and fourth-quarter
earnings releases due out this week.
    Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia posted their
first gains in four trading sessions. Indonesia and the
Philippines recovered from Monday's losses, while Vietnam
 ended four sessions of losses. 
    "Stocks which have been bashed the most enjoyed a refreshing
upswing, helped by short-covering and some bargain hunting,"
said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital in a report.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.7
percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2638.47    2593            1.75
  Bangkok                  1266.01    1245.05         1.68
  Manila                   6357.05    6335.09         0.35
  Jakarta                  4491.737   4481.276        0.23
  Kuala Lumpur             1629.22    1622.64         0.41
 Ho Chi Minh               535.77     526.37          1.79
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2638.47    2882.73         -8.47
  Bangkok                  1266.01    1288.02         -1.71
  Manila                   6357.05    6952.08         -8.56
  Jakarta                  4491.737   4593.008        -2.20
  Kuala Lumpur             1629.22    1692.51         -3.74
 Ho Chi Minh               535.77     579.03          -7.47
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

