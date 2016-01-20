FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline on weak oil market
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 20, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore leads regional decline on weak oil market

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday, with Singapore hitting a more than four-year
low and the Philippines dropping to a near oversold level, as
weakening global oil prices dented  sentiment in Asia.
 
    Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index traded down
2.6 percent at 2,569.49, the lowest level since October 2011.
Shares of energy-related stock Sembcorp Industries Ltd 
and Keppel Corporation were among top losers.
    Investors offloaded energy shares across regional exchanges
as crude futures slumped again in early Asian trade, with U.S.
oil falling to its lowest since September 2003 below $28 a
barrel on worries about global oversupply. 
    The Philippines' composite index slid 1.2 percent to
6,280.64, taking the index's 14-day relative strength index
(RSI) to 31.5, near an oversold level of 30 or below.
    Shares of Energy Development Corp dropped 2.4
percent, among top losers, reflecting technical-led as well as
short selling.
    The index has been trading in a tight intraday range so far
this week, and broker Regina Capital expects the weak market
sentiment to continue.
    "This indicates indecision between bulls and bears as to the
index's trend direction on a month-on-month basis," it said in a
report.
    In Bangkok, shares of large cap oil firm PTT shed
3.8 percent, sending the key SET index nearly one
percent lower to the 1,254 level.
    Broker Phillip Securities has pegged support for the index
at 1,250 in the near term.
    "Volatility in energy shares, overall economic uncertainty
and China's stimulus measures would remain key wild cards that
could add more volatility to global risk appetite and keep the
markets in a cautious mood," it said.
    Losses in Malaysia and Indonesia were
relatively modest while Vietnam was trading flat.
    
         
  Change at 0425 GMT                                      
  Market              Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2569.49    2638.47         -2.61
  Bangkok             1254.16    1266.01         -0.94
  Manila              6280.64    6357.05         -1.20
  Jakarta             4475.29    4491.737        -0.37
  Kuala Lumpur        1622.32    1629.22         -0.42
  Ho Chi Minh         535.49     535.77          -0.05
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

