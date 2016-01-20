FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on oil shares; Singapore posts biggest drop since August
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 20, 2016 / 10:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on oil shares; Singapore posts biggest drop since August

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell in line with global equities on Wednesday, with Singapore
posting its worst drop in nearly five months and the Philippines
sliding to a near two-year closing low, as energy shares faced
pressure due to a relentless slide in oil prices. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index ended down 3
percent, its biggest single-day percentage decline since Aug.
24. The Philippine composite index lost 1.5 percent to
close at its lowest level since February 2014.
    The Philippine bourse said the overall stock market saw a
net foreign selling of 125 million pesos ($2.61 million), the
third straight session of foreign offloading, including selling
in shares of First Philippine Holdings Corp and Manila
Electric.
    Shares of oil-related companies fell due to the relentless
slump in oil prices. Thai PTT dropped 5 percent and
Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum shed 4 percent.
 
    In Hanoi, the benchmark VN Index ended down 1.2
percent ahead of a key political meet. 
    Regional fund flows were mixed, with Malaysia 
posting a tenth day of net foreign selling worth 289 million
ringgit ($65.82 million) and Thailand reporting a modest
net foreign buying worth 63 million baht ($1.74 million).
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                           
  Market                   Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2559.77    2638.47         -2.98
  Bangkok                  1248.98    1266.01         -1.35
  Manila                   6259.61    6357.05         -1.53
  Jakarta                  4427.985   4491.737        -1.42
  Kuala Lumpur             1618.83    1629.22         -0.64
  Ho Chi Minh              529.44     535.77          -1.18
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2559.77    2882.73         -11.20
  Bangkok                  1248.98    1288.02         -3.03
  Manila                   6259.61    6952.08         -9.96
  Jakarta                  4427.985   4593.008        -3.59
  Kuala Lumpur             1618.83    1692.51         -4.35
  Ho Chi Minh              529.44     579.03          -8.56
 ($1 = 47.8350 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3910 ringgit)
($1 = 13,955.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.2800 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.