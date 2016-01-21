FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on oil woes; Philippines sees worst drop in almost 2 weeks
January 21, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on oil woes; Philippines sees worst drop in almost 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on
Thursday as a drop in oil prices towards 12-year lows unnerved
investors, taking losses in the Philippines to the worst in
almost two weeks while Malaysia hit a more-than-four-month low
ahead of a rate decision.
    The Philippine main index finished down 2.8 percent,
the biggest single-day decline since Jan. 11. 
    The index slipped into the oversold zone, with the 14-day
Relative Strength Index below 30, similar to its peers in
Singapore and Vietnam.
    Stocks in Malaysia fell 1 percent to the lowest
close since Sept. 8. The central bank, after market hours, said
it kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent,
as expected. 
    Among losers in the region, shares of Keppel Corp 
eased 0.6 percent ahead of results. After market close it
reported a drop in revenue and net profit in the fourth quarter
due to weak oil prices. 
    The region posted outflows on the day, with Malaysia seeing
an eleventh day of foreign selling worth a net 264 million
ringgit ($60.37 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Foreign selling in the Philippines, Thailand and Indonesia
was relatively modest, worth a net 962 million peso ($20.10
million), 506.27 million baht ($13.96 million) and 110 billion
rupiah ($7.91 million) respectively. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                    Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore                 2532.7     2559.77         -1.06
  Bangkok                   1245.61    1248.98         -0.27
  Manila                    6084.28    6259.61         -2.80
  Jakarta                   4414.126   4427.985        -0.31
  Kuala Lumpur              1600.92    1618.83         -1.11
  Ho Chi Minh               521.88     529.44          -1.43
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                    Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                 2532.7     2882.73         -12.14
  Bangkok                   1245.61    1288.02         -3.29
  Manila                    6084.28    6952.08         -12.48
  Jakarta                   4414.126   4593.008        -3.89
  Kuala Lumpur              1600.92    1692.51         -5.41
  Ho Chi Minh               521.88     579.03          -9.87
 ($1 = 47.8500 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.3730 ringgit)
($1 = 13,907.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 36.2600 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

