SE Asia Stocks-Snap losing streaks as oil prices rebound
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
January 22, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Snap losing streaks as oil prices rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
snapped a two-day losing streak on Friday, in line with Asia,
with the Philippines recovering from an oversold zone and
banking shares climbing in Malaysia after a central bank move to
boost liquidity in the system.
    Hints of more monetary policy support by the European
Central Bank and a rally in crude oil from 12-year lows lifted
Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan posting its first gain in three
days.  
    Stocks in the Philippines led the region's rebound, with the
Philippine composite index up 2 percent. Its 14-day
Relative Strength Index (RSI) was at 33.8 at the close, bouncing
off an oversold territory of below 30 on Thursday.
    It dropped 3.7 percent on the week, among market laggards,
along with Vietnam's 3.8 percent weekly decline.
    In Kuala Lumpur, banking shares rose on optimism about
liquidity outlook. Shares of CIMB Group Holdings were
among outperformers with a 4.6 percent gain.
    Malaysia's central bank unexpectedly cut the statutory
reserve requirement ratio (SRR) to 3.5 percent effective Feb. 1
to add more liquidity into the banking system. The announcement
came after market hours on Thursday. [nL3N1541M9}
    The Malaysian bourse said foreign investors bought shares
for the first time in twelve days worth a net 117 million
ringgit ($27.25 million). The market will be closed on Monday
for a public holiday, reopening on Tuesday.
    Most markets in the region extended losses for a third week
amid a wave of risk aversion and plunge in oil prices.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2577.09    2532.7          1.75
  Bangkok                  1268.03    1245.61         1.80
  Manila                   6208.05    6084.28         2.03
  Jakarta                  4456.744   4414.126        0.97
  Kuala Lumpur             1625.21    1600.92         1.52
  Ho Chi Minh              522.24     521.88          0.07
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2577.09    2882.73         -10.60
  Bangkok                  1268.03    1288.02         -1.55
  Manila                   6208.05    6952.08         -10.70
  Jakarta                  4456.744   4593.008        -2.97
  Kuala Lumpur             1625.21    1692.51         -3.98
  Ho Chi Minh              522.24     579.03          -9.81
 ($1 = 36.0400 baht)
($1 = 4.2940 ringgit)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
