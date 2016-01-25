FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Gain on surge in oil price; Thailand gains to 3-wk high
January 25, 2016 / 8:34 AM / in 2 years

SE Asia Stocks-Gain on surge in oil price; Thailand gains to 3-wk high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - All Southeast Asian shares rose on Monday
as a cold spell in parts of the northern hemisphere pushed oil
prices higher, with Thailand rising to more than three-week high
led by energy shares.
    The bounce in oil prices lured investors back into the
battered regional markets.
    The Thai share index gained as much as 1.2 percent
to its highest since Jan. 4 before retreating to trade 0.6
percent higher at 0754 GMT. 
    The country's top oil firm PTT and PTT Exploration
and Production led the rally with a gain of 2.8
percent and 6.7 percent respectively.  
    "The major factor for positive sentiment is surging of oil
prices. That lifted large-cap energy and banking sector shares,"
said Teerada Charnyingyong, analyst, Phillip Capital, Bangkok.
    She said expected stimulus from China, Europe, and Japan
also helped boost the sentiment. 
    The Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan will hold policy
meetings this week; with the Fed meeting being scheduled for
Jan. 26-27 and BOJ gathering on Jan. 28-29.
    Investors will look for hints on when the Fed intends to
make a second interest rate hike, while there is speculation
that the BOJ might opt for additional easing measures.
    Crude oil futures extended gains in Asia on Monday following
a 10 percent surge at the end of last week on short-covering and
fuel demand triggered by freezing weather in parts of the
northern hemisphere. 
    Vietnam surged 3.8 percent in its biggest intra-day
climb since March 2012, helped by a rise in oil prices and
positive sentiment about the ongoing Communist Party congress,
analysts said. 
    Philippines jumped 3.6 percent, Jakarta Composite
Index was up 1.2 percent, and Kuala Lumpur composite
index traded 1.5 percent higher.   
    Singapore was up 0.6 percent.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0754 GMT                                      
  Market              Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2591.62    2577.09         +0.56
  Bangkok             1275.72    1268.03         +0.62
  Manila              6434.08    6208.05         +3.64
  Jakarta             4508.310   4456.744        +1.16
  Kuala Lumpur        1625.21    1600.92         +1.52
  Ho Chi Minh         542.04     522.24          +3.79
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
