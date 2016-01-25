FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Vietnam posts strongest gain in about 4 years
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
January 25, 2016 / 11:25 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Vietnam posts strongest gain in about 4 years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares rose on
Monday as a cold spell in parts of the northern hemisphere
pushed oil prices higher, with Vietnam posting its strongest
one-day jump in about four years. 
    The bounce in oil prices lured investors back into the
battered regional markets.
    Vietnam's VN Index closed 3.9 percent higher, the
biggest single-day jump since March 2012, helped by a rise in
oil prices earlier in the day and positive sentiment about the
ongoing Communist Party congress, analysts said. 
    Energy stocks soared after crude oil futures extended gains
on Monday on short-covering and fuel demand triggered by
freezing weather in parts of the northern hemisphere.
PetroVietnam Gas jumped 6.9 percent. 
    The major factor that helped the market was a surge in oil
prices, while expected stimulus from China, Europe, and Japan
also helped boost sentiment, said Teerada Charnyingyong, an
analyst at Phillip Capital in Bangkok. 
    The Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan will hold policy
meetings this week, with the Fed meeting being scheduled for
Jan. 26-27 and BOJ gathering on Jan. 28-29.
    Investors will look for hints on when the Fed intends to
make a second interest rate hike, while there is speculation
that the BOJ might opt for additional easing measures.
    Philippines jumped 3.6 percent, while the Jakarta
Composite Index closed up 1.1 percent, 
    The Thai share index, which earlier gained as much
as 1.2 percent to its highest since Jan. 4, retreated and ended
nearly flat as falls in telecommunications and banking shares
were offset by gains in energy stocks. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2582.64    2577.09         0.22
  Bangkok                  1267.70    1268.03         -0.03
  Manila                   6434.08    6208.05         3.64
  Jakarta                  4505.788   4456.744        1.10
  Ho Chi Minh              542.35     522.24          3.85
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2582.64    2882.73         -10.41
  Bangkok                  1267.70    1288.02         -1.58
  Manila                   6434.08    6952.08         -7.45 
  Jakarta                  4505.788   4593.008        -1.90
  Kuala Lumpur             1625.21    1692.51         -3.98
  Ho Chi Minh              542.35     579.03          -6.33
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
