SE Asia Stocks-Flat-to-weaker, global growth concerns weigh on marekts
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
#Financials
January 26, 2016 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Flat-to-weaker, global growth concerns weigh on marekts

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares were
flat-to-weaker on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers after oil
prices resumed their decline, and as fears of a global economic
slowdown showed no sign of abating.
    Investors awaited cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the
Bank of Japan monetary policy meetings this week. 
    Singapore's share index closed 1.4 percent down, the
Philippines fell 1.9 percent, and Vietnam ended
0.9 percent weaker. 
    "Market gains would not last long especially amid heavy
volatility in oil prices," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an
analyst at Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
    "Regional markets including Thailand stock market would be
trading sideways to sideways down for at least in the first
quarter or in the 1H16 with worries on Chinese economy," the
analyst said. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan will hold
policy meetings this week, with the Fed meeting scheduled for
Jan. 26-27 and BOJ gathering on Jan. 28-29.
    Investors will look for hints on when the Fed intends to
make a second interest rate hike, while there is speculation
that the BOJ might opt for additional easing measures.
    World markets were back in sell-off mode on Tuesday as a 6
percent slump in Chinese shares following more weak data there
and oil's slide below $30 a barrel again led to a renewed bout
of selling.
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2545.61    2582.64         -1.43
  Bangkok                  1268.07    1267.70         +0.03
  Manila                   6311.60    6434.08         -1.90 
  Jakarta                  4510.468   4505.788        +0.10 
  Kuala Lumpur             1626.66    1625.21         +0.09
  Ho Chi Minh              537.73     542.35          -0.85
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2545.61    2882.73         -11.69
  Bangkok                  1268.07    1288.02         -1.55
  Manila                   6311.60    6952.08         -9.21 
  Jakarta                  4510.468   4593.008        -1.80
  Kuala Lumpur             1626.66    1692.51         -3.89
  Ho Chi Minh              537.73     579.03          -7.13
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
