FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Up ahead of Fed statement; Philippines outperforms
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Up ahead of Fed statement; Philippines outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday, led by the Philippines, ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's monetary policy statement due out later in the day.
    The Philippine stock index ended 3.1 percent firmer
near a three-week high, led by financials. Thailand 
gained 0.8 percent to a two-week closing high, led by banks,
while Indonesia closed 1.6 percent higher on the back of
large caps. 
    Malaysia saw a net $35.99 million foreign inflow, while
Thailand witnessed $13.20 million net foreign buying. 
    "We expect to see a dovish Fed statement as global and
China's economic concerns become one of the key factors on rate
decision," said Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip
Capital in Bangkok.
    However, John Teja, director at Jakarta-based Ciptadana
Securities, said the Fed statement is likely to be hawkish to
allow them to retain the option of raising rates again and thus
there will be negative impact on risky assets.
    The Fed's statement will explain the state of the world's
largest economy and its stance on interest rate hike in the
future. Many expect it to be dovish.
    Bank of Japan will hold its policy meetings on Jan. 28-29.
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2546.18    2545.61         +0.02
  Bangkok                  1278.29    1268.07         +0.81
  Manila                   6507.22    6311.60         +3.10 
  Jakarta                  4583.628   4510.468        +1.62 
  Kuala Lumpur             1631.54    1626.66         +0.30
  Ho Chi Minh              542.69     537.73          +0.52
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2546.18    2882.73         -11.67
  Bangkok                  1278.29    1288.02         -0.76
  Manila                   6507.22    6952.08         -6.40 
  Jakarta                  4583.628   4593.008        -0.20
  Kuala Lumpur             1631.54    1692.51         -3.60
  Ho Chi Minh              1631.54    579.03          -6.28
 ($1 = 4.2530 ringgit)
($1 = 35.7900 baht)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.