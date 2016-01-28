FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Steady; Fed's stance dents sentiment
January 28, 2016 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Steady; Fed's stance dents sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly
steady on Thursday as gains in oil prices in the previous
session helped boost investor sentiment while the U.S. Federal
Reserve's nod to jittery markets weighed on sentiment.
    The Philippine stock index rose 0.8 percent, Malaysia
 gained 0.3 percent and Singapore added 0.1
percent. Thailand and Indonesia were steady,
while Vietnam was down 0.1 percent. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic
and financial developments, signalling it had accounted for a
stock market selloff but wasn't ready to abandon a plan to
tighten monetary policy this year. 
    The markets had expected a dovish Fed statement after
volatility in financial markets since the U.S. central bank
raised its interest rates for the first time almost in a decade.
    "The markets are trading in a tight range," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in Bangkok.
    "Sentiment was bullish because of the rise in oil prices and
oil-related shares gained. But worries over the global economy
after the Fed statement hit sentiment."
    Oil futures surged on Wednesday after Russia indicated there
was a possibility of co-operation with OPEC, fanning hopes for a
deal to reduce a global oversupply that sent prices to the
lowest levels in over a dozen years last week. 
    Brent crude and U.S. crude were weaker on
Thursday. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0526 GMT                                      
  Market              Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2549.82    2546.18         +0.14
  Bangkok             1279.17    1278.29         +0.07
  Manila              6558.57    6507.22         +0.79
  Jakarta             4585.802   4583.628        +0.05
  Kuala Lumpur        1635.93    1631.54         +0.27
  Ho Chi Minh         541.92     542.69          -0.14
 
 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
