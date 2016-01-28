FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up on oil bounce; Fed's stance dents sentiment
January 28, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up on oil bounce; Fed's stance dents sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
slightly higher on Thursday as gains in oil prices helped boost
investor sentiment, but the U.S. Federal Reserve's nod to
jittery markets kept a lid on further gains.
    The Philippine stock index rose 0.9 percent to a near
three-week high, Singapore added 0.6 percent, and
Indonesia ended 0.4 percent up to a more than three-week
high. 
    Thailand finished 0.8 percent firmer at over
five-week closing high, while Malaysia gained 0.2
percent, with $83.6 million foreign inflow. Bucking the trend,
Vietnam ended 0.6 percent down. 
    The U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and said it was "closely monitoring" global economic
and financial developments, signalling it had accounted for a
stock market selloff but was not ready to abandon a plan to
tighten monetary policy this year. 
    The markets had expected a dovish Fed statement after
volatility in financial markets since the U.S. central bank
raised its interest rates for the first time almost in a decade.
    Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in
Bangkok said the markets traded in a tight range.
    "Sentiment was bullish because of the rise in oil prices and
oil-related shares gained. But worries over the global economy
after the Fed statement hit sentiment."
    Oil rose towards $34 per barrel on Thursday, hitting a
three-week high and bouncing well off a 12-year low set this
month, supported by the possibility that major producers may
cooperate to cut production. 
            
 SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2562.45    2546.18         +0.64
  Bangkok                  1288.40    1278.29         +0.79
  Manila                   6563.38    6507.22         +0.86 
  Jakarta                  4602.829   4583.628        +0.42 
  Kuala Lumpur             1634.53    1631.54         +0.18
  Ho Chi Minh              539.47     542.69          -0.59
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2562.45    2882.73         -11.11
  Bangkok                  1288.40    1288.02         +0.03
  Manila                   6563.38    6952.08         -5.59 
  Jakarta                  4602.829   4593.008        +0.21
  Kuala Lumpur             1634.53    1692.51         -3.43
  Ho Chi Minh              539.47     579.03          -6.83
 $1 = 4.2400 ringgit

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

