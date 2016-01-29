FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rise after BOJ's negative rate decision; Singapore outperforms
January 29, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise after BOJ's negative rate decision; Singapore outperforms

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
firmer on Friday after the Bank of Japan shocked financial
markets by adopting a negative interest rate to maintain
business confidence and revive a deflationary mindset, and as
global crude oil prices gained. 
    In a 5-4 vote, the Japanese central bank decided to charge
0.1 percent interest on current accounts that financial
institutions hold at the BOJ, and said it would cut interest
rates further into negative territory if judged necessary.
 
    Singapore, the worst regional performer, jumped 2.6
percent to close at its highest level since Jan. 19, led by
financials, while Malaysia surged 2 percent to a more
than three-week high. 
    The Philippine share index jumped 1.9 percent to a
more than three-week high, Thailand ended 1 percent
firmer.
    Teerada Charnyingyong, an analyst with Phillip Capital in
Bangkok, said bullish sentiment drove the markets. 
    "The expectation is that the weakening of Japanese Yen
 could help economies on their export front."
    Investors were also upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday it was "closely monitoring" global economic
and financial developments, even as it kept rates unchanged.
 
    Gains in oil prices for the fourth consecutive session on
talk of a possible deal to pare back excess supply also boosted
sentiment. 
            
For Asian Companies click;  

 SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS

  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2629.11    2562.45         +2.60
  Bangkok                  1300.98    1288.40         +0.98
  Manila                   6687.62    6563.38         +1.89 
  Jakarta                  4615.163   4602.829        +0.27 
  Kuala Lumpur             1667.80    1634.53         +2.04
  Ho Chi Minh              545.25     539.47          +1.07
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2629.11    2882.73         -8.80
  Bangkok                  1300.98    1288.02         +1.01
  Manila                   6687.62    6952.08         -3.80 
  Jakarta                  4615.163   4593.008        +0.48
  Kuala Lumpur             1667.80    1692.51         -1.46
  Ho Chi Minh              545.25     579.03          -5.83
 ($1 = 4.1500 ringgit)
($1 = 35.6900 baht)
($1 = 13,770.000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
