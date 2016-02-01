SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat on weak China data, oil prices

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday as signs of economic weakness in China and a fall in oil prices weighed on sentiment in Asia, with the Indonesian benchmark retreating from a near-four-week high amid foreign-led selling in large caps. Jakarta's composite index eased 0.6 percent, having climbed at one point to its highest since Jan. 6. Shares of Telkom Indonesia, the most actively traded and among shares hit by foreign outflows, lost 0.8 percent. The weakness in Indonesian shares came amid inflows into bonds and a rise in the rupiah. In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index was down 0.6 percent, with sentiment affected by slippages in China and Hong Kong, according to Singapore-based broker NRA Capital. Asian stocks as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2 percent. Chinese stocks eased in early trade after the official version of the PMI survey for manufacturing slipped to 49.4 in January from 49.7 the month before and short of forecasts of 49.6. In Bangkok, the SET index was a tad higher at midday. Broker KGI Securities expected the index to extend gains after a surprise move by the Bank of Japan on Friday to run a negative interest rate policy. "Foreign equity inflows are likely to be stronger," the broker said in a report. Vietnam's benchmark VN index edged up 0.5 percent, on track for a second straight session of gains. Malaysia is closed for a public holiday, reopening on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0605 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 2613.66 2629.11 -0.59 Bangkok 1301.62 1300.98 0.05 Manila 6664.05 6687.62 -0.35 Jakarta 4588.205 4615.163 -0.58 Ho Chi Minh 548.03 545.25 0.51 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)