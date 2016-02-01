FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat on weak China data, oil prices
February 1, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most retreat on weak China data, oil prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Monday as signs of economic weakness in China
and a fall in oil prices weighed on sentiment in Asia, with the
Indonesian benchmark retreating from a near-four-week high amid
foreign-led selling in large caps.
    Jakarta's composite index eased 0.6 percent, having
climbed at one point to its highest since Jan. 6. Shares of
Telkom Indonesia, the most actively traded and among
shares hit by foreign outflows, lost 0.8 percent.
    The weakness in Indonesian shares came amid inflows into
bonds and a rise in the rupiah. 
    In Singapore, the key Straits Times Index was down
0.6 percent, with sentiment affected by slippages in China and
Hong Kong, according to Singapore-based broker NRA Capital.
    Asian stocks as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.2
percent. 
    Chinese stocks  eased in early trade after
the official version of the PMI survey for manufacturing slipped
to 49.4 in January from 49.7 the month before and short of
forecasts of 49.6. 
    In Bangkok, the SET index was a tad higher at
midday. Broker KGI Securities expected the index to extend gains
after a surprise move by the Bank of Japan on Friday to run a
negative interest rate policy. 
    "Foreign equity inflows are likely to be stronger," the
broker said in a report.
    Vietnam's benchmark VN index edged up 0.5 percent, on
track for a second straight session of gains. 
    Malaysia is closed for a public holiday, reopening on
Tuesday.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0605 GMT                                        
  Market               Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore            2613.66    2629.11         -0.59
  Bangkok              1301.62    1300.98         0.05
  Manila               6664.05    6687.62         -0.35
  Jakarta              4588.205   4615.163        -0.58
  Ho Chi Minh          548.03     545.25          0.51
  

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
