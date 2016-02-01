FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2016 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed after rocky China data; Singapore snaps 3 sessions of gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Monday after signs of weakness in China's economy
and falls in oil prices, with the benchmark Singapore stock
index snapping a three-session rising streak while shares in
Indonesia and the Philippines rose on inflows.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell 1 percent,
led by a 3.5 percent drop in oil and gas service firm Sembcorp
Marine.
    Sentiment was hit by weak Chinese stocks  
after the official version of the PMI survey for manufacturing
slipped to 49.4 in January from 49.7 the month before and short
of forecasts of 49.6. 
    The index posted its third straight gain on Friday, in line
with a rally in regional share markets, after a surprise move by
the Bank of Japan to run a negative interest rate policy.
 
    The Thai key SET index eased 0.3 percent, with
shares of telecoms firm True Corp sliding 7 percent
after a rights offering plan. 
    Vietnam's VN Index ended down 0.86 percent, giving up
early gains. 
    Indonesia rose for a seventh session while the
Philippines hit a more than three-week closing high. 
    Indonesia witnessed a net foreign buying of 417 billion
rupiah ($30.58 million), while the Philippines saw a net foreign
buying of 397 million pesos ($8.33 million), stock exchange and
Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Malaysia was closed on Monday for a public holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2602.41    2629.11         -1.02
  Bangkok                  1297.34    1300.98         -0.28
  Manila                   6701.36    6687.62         0.21
  Jakarta                  4624.635   4615.163        0.21
  Ho Chi Minh              540.56     545.25          -0.86
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2602.41    2882.73         -9.72
  Bangkok                  1297.34    1288.02         0.72
  Manila                   6701.36    6952.08         -3.61
  Jakarta                  4624.635   4593.008        0.69
  Ho Chi Minh              540.56     579.03          -6.64
 ($1 = 47.6780 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 13,635.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

