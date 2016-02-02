SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia, Singapore eases ahead of factory data

BANGKOK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell in line with Asia on Tuesday, with shares in Singapore extending slides ahead of January factory activity data, while weak oil prices dented sentiment in the region. Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 0.5 percent, after closing over 1 percent lower on Monday and further coming off the high hit on Friday. DBS Group Holdings , the most actively traded stock, dropped 1.6 percent. "Our banks face a potential double whammy from both the domestic property market and falling commodities prices overseas," said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital. The city-state is set to release the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for January later in the day. Malaysia retreated from a more than three-week closing high hit on Friday. The market resumed trading after a market holiday on Monday. Indonesia slipped, its first in eight trading days, while the Philippines posted losses for the first time in five days. Stocks in Thailand and Vietnam were both little changed. "We expect the SET index to track regional downtrends in anticipation of selling pressures in oil stocks after crude price plunged 6 percent overnight," strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote in a report. Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 percent, partly as crude oil prices slid on rekindled oversupply fears. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0334 GMT Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2590.16 2602.41 -0.47 Bangkok 1298.5 1297.34 0.09 Manila 6643.15 6701.36 -0.87 Jakarta 4604.077 4624.635 -0.44 Kuala Lumpur 1658.79 1667.8 -0.54 Ho Chi Minh 541.43 540.56 0.16 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)