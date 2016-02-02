FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia, Singapore eases ahead of factory data
February 2, 2016 / 4:02 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall with Asia, Singapore eases ahead of factory data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell in line with Asia on Tuesday, with shares in
Singapore extending slides ahead of January factory activity
data, while weak oil prices dented sentiment in the region.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was down 0.5
percent, after closing over 1 percent lower on Monday and
further coming off the high hit on Friday. DBS Group Holdings
, the most actively traded stock, dropped 1.6 percent.
    "Our banks face a potential double whammy from both the
domestic property market and falling commodities prices
overseas," said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital.
    The city-state is set to release the Singapore Institute of
Purchasing & Materials Management's Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) for January later in the day. 
    Malaysia retreated from a more than three-week
closing high hit on Friday. The market resumed trading after a
market holiday on Monday.
    Indonesia slipped, its first in eight trading days,
while the Philippines posted losses for the first time in
five days. Stocks in Thailand and Vietnam were
both little changed.
    "We expect the SET index to track regional downtrends in
anticipation of selling pressures in oil stocks after crude
price plunged 6 percent overnight," strategists at broker
Krungsri Securities wrote in a report.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4
percent, partly as crude oil prices slid on rekindled oversupply
fears.  
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0334 GMT                                       
  Market               Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore            2590.16    2602.41         -0.47
  Bangkok              1298.5     1297.34         0.09
  Manila               6643.15    6701.36         -0.87
  Jakarta              4604.077   4624.635        -0.44
  Kuala Lumpur         1658.79    1667.8          -0.54
  Ho Chi Minh          541.43     540.56          0.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anand Basu)

