SE Asia Stocks-Retreat on oil price concerns, mixed fund flows
February 2, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Retreat on oil price concerns, mixed fund flows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Tuesday as a slide in global oil prices dented
investors' sentiment, with shares in Indonesia and the
Philippines snapping rising streaks amid mixed fund flows in the
region. 
    The Jakarta composite index slipped 0.8 percent
after notching up about 5 percent gains in the last seven
sessions. Foreign investors cashed out a net 198 billion rupiah
($14.47 million).
    Indonesia has outperformed its Asian peers over the past six
months on hopes of an earnings boost from President Joko
Widodo's long-promised reforms and lower borrowing costs. But
foreign investors remained cautious. 
    The Philippine index was down 0.9 percent, its first
loss in five sessions. Malaysia retreated from a more
than three-week closing high on Friday on resuming trade after a
market holiday. 
    Stocks in Thailand and Vietnam extended
losses for a second day. 
    Singapore also posted a second straight decline ahead
of January factory activity data expected later in
the day. 
    Net inflows in the region were led by Malaysia with 223
million ringgit ($53.03 million), while Thailand posted a net
outflow for a second day, worth 632 million baht ($17.69
million), data showed.
    Oil prices continued to worry investors. Singapore's Golden
Agri-Resources, Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum
 and Thailand's PTT were among the region's
top losers. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                    Current    previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore                 2579.23    2602.41          -0.89
  Bangkok                   1285.3     1297.34          -0.93
  Manila                    6642.45    6701.36          -0.88
  Jakarta                   4587.435   4624.635         -0.80
  Kuala Lumpur              1653.18    1667.8           -0.88
  Ho Chi Minh               536.45     540.56           -0.76
                                                        
  Change so far this year                               
  Market                    Current    End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore                 2579.23    2882.73          -10.53
  Bangkok                   1285.3     1288.02          -0.21
  Manila                    6642.45    6952.08          -4.45
  Jakarta                   4587.435   4593.008         -0.12
  Kuala Lumpur              1653.18    1692.51          -2.32
  Ho Chi Minh               536.45     579.03           -7.35
 ($1 = 13,680.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.8460 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 4.2050 ringgit)
($1 = 35.7300 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

