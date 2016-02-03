FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Weak; Thai index off lows ahead of cenbank rate decision
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 3, 2016 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Weak; Thai index off lows ahead of cenbank rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell further on Wednesday as investors in Asia sought safe-haven
assets amid a slump in oil prices, with the Thai benchmark
recovering from losses earlier ahead of the central bank's
decision on interest rates later in the day. 
    Bangkok's SET index eased 0.3 percent to 1,281.89,
bouncing off an intraday low of 1,275.41, as the Thai central
banks's policy meeting took centre stage.
    Among interest rate sensitive stocks, property subindex
 was little changed while the bank subindex fell
1.1 percent.
    "The odds are still in favour of the central bank standing
pat on its 1.5 percent policy rate," Phillip Securities said in
a report.
    All 21 economists polled by Reuters predicted the Bank of
Thailand would keep the one-day repurchase rate 
unchanged at 1.5 percent on expectations fiscal policies and
government spending can support the economy. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index traded down 1.8 
percent.
    It earlier slipped 2 percent to 2,528.44, the lowest since
October 2011, after data late on Tuesday showed activity in the
city-state's factories shrank for a seventh straight month in
January amid weak global growth. 
    Investors are expected to cut risk exposures ahead of the
region's long weekend.
    "The falls could also be exaggerated as the volumes are also
falling with attention distracted by the Lunar New Year long
weekend coming up," said Singapore-based broker NRA Capital.
    Key indexes in Indonesia, the Philippines and
Vietnam hovered around one-week lows while Malaysia
 retreated further.
    Asian shares as measured by the MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 1.9
percent. . 
    U.S. stocks   fell on Tuesday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0441 GMT                                      
  Market              Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2533.5     2579.23         -1.77
  Bangkok             1280.47    1285.3          -0.38
  Manila              6550.31    6642.45         -1.39
  Jakarta             4567.127   4587.435        -0.44
  Kuala Lumpur        1639.21    1653.18         -0.85
 Ho Chi Minh          533.41     536.45          -0.57
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

