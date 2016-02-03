FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index turns higher after cenbank maintains rate
February 3, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index turns higher after cenbank maintains rate

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Wednesday, with Thai shares rebounding after the
central bank maintained the key interest rate as expected while
the Philippine index led regional losses as investors sought
safe-heaven assets amid a slump in oil prices.  
    Bangkok's SET index ended the day up 0.5 percent at
1,291.77, bouncing off an intraday low of 1,275.41.
    The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
unanimously voted to leave the one-day repurchase rate
 at 1.50 percent, as widely expected, allowing the
government spending to help revive flagging economy. 
    Interest rate sensitive banks regained most early
lost ground, down 0.1 percent after an almost two percent drop,
partly reflecting concerns of a possibility of a rate cut.
    The Philippine main index slipped 1.8 percent to the
lowest close since Jan. 27, while Singapore and Malaysia
 both finished about one percent lower.
    Indonesia eked out modest gains.
    It had earlier dropped 0.9 percent amid a fall in the rupiah
 as investors sold riskier assets globally. Foreigners
sold shares worth a net 168 billion rupiah ($12.22 million),
Thomson Reuters data showed. 
    Foreign investors also offloaded shares in Malaysia, the
Philippines and Thailand a net 100.4 million ringgit ($23.80
million), 94 million peso ($1.96 million) and 1.2 billion
baht($33.49 million), respectively, data showed.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
       
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                   Current    previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore                2550.74    2579.23          -1.10
  Bangkok                  1291.77    1285.3           0.50
  Manila                   6521.48    6642.45          -1.82
  Jakarta                  4596.108   4587.435         0.19
  Kuala Lumpur             1633.3     1653.18          -1.20
  Ho Chi Minh              539.07     536.45           0.49
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                   Current    End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore                2550.74    2882.73          -11.52
  Bangkok                  1291.77    1288.02          0.29
  Manila                   6521.48    6952.08          -6.19
  Jakarta                  4596.108   4593.008         0.07
  Kuala Lumpur             1633.3     1692.51          -3.50
  Ho Chi Minh              539.07     579.03           -6.90
 ($1 = 13,750.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 4.2190 ringgit)
($1 = 47.8550 Philippine pesos)
($1 = 35.8300 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

