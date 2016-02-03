SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Thai index turns higher after cenbank maintains rate

BANGKOK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were mixed on Wednesday, with Thai shares rebounding after the central bank maintained the key interest rate as expected while the Philippine index led regional losses as investors sought safe-heaven assets amid a slump in oil prices. Bangkok's SET index ended the day up 0.5 percent at 1,291.77, bouncing off an intraday low of 1,275.41. The Bank of Thailand's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously voted to leave the one-day repurchase rate at 1.50 percent, as widely expected, allowing the government spending to help revive flagging economy. Interest rate sensitive banks regained most early lost ground, down 0.1 percent after an almost two percent drop, partly reflecting concerns of a possibility of a rate cut. The Philippine main index slipped 1.8 percent to the lowest close since Jan. 27, while Singapore and Malaysia both finished about one percent lower. Indonesia eked out modest gains. It had earlier dropped 0.9 percent amid a fall in the rupiah as investors sold riskier assets globally. Foreigners sold shares worth a net 168 billion rupiah ($12.22 million), Thomson Reuters data showed. Foreign investors also offloaded shares in Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand a net 100.4 million ringgit ($23.80 million), 94 million peso ($1.96 million) and 1.2 billion baht($33.49 million), respectively, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2550.74 2579.23 -1.10 Bangkok 1291.77 1285.3 0.50 Manila 6521.48 6642.45 -1.82 Jakarta 4596.108 4587.435 0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1633.3 1653.18 -1.20 Ho Chi Minh 539.07 536.45 0.49 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2550.74 2882.73 -11.52 Bangkok 1291.77 1288.02 0.29 Manila 6521.48 6952.08 -6.19 Jakarta 4596.108 4593.008 0.07 Kuala Lumpur 1633.3 1692.51 -3.50 Ho Chi Minh 539.07 579.03 -6.90 ($1 = 13,750.0000 rupiah) ($1 = 4.2190 ringgit) ($1 = 47.8550 Philippine pesos) ($1 = 35.8300 baht) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)