SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai index off high on Total Access earnings
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 4, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai index off high on Total Access earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares markets
rose on Thursday as investors bought battered stocks amid a
recovery in Asia and global oil prices, but weak earnings and a
fall in January consumer confidence capped gains in Thai stocks.
 
    Bangkok's SET index was up 0.6 percent at 1.299.67,
giving up some early gains.
    Shares of Total Access Communication plunged 8.5
percent, making them one of the top losers on the SET 50 index
, after disappointing earnings and a dividend policy
cut. 
    Data released earlier in the day showed Thai consumer
confidence fell in January after three months of gains due to
weak economic prospects at home and abroad. 
    The SET index is expected to move in a range of 1,285-1,300
on the day, Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities said in a report.
    "The SET may be pressured by high profit-taking on Dtac
after it reported worse-than-estimated 4Q15 earnings.... We
believe local and foreign institutions will reduce investment
weight in Dtac again," the broker said.
    Other key indexes reversed recent losses, led by Indonesia
, the Philippines and Malaysia, each
trading up more than 1 percent. Gains in Singapore were
relatively modest ahead of the Lunar holidays in the region next
week.
    In Hanoi, focus shifted to company earnings which helped
send the key VN Index almost 1 percent higher. Vinamilk
 shares rose 1.7 percent after the dairy product maker
posted a 28 percent jump in its 2015 net income. 
    A more than eight percent jump in oil prices overnight lured
buyers of Southeast Asia's energy and commodities shares again,
led by Malaysia's Sapurakencana Petroleum and
Philippine Petron Corp, both up more than 4 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0551 GMT                                     
  Market              Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2557.11    2550.74         0.25
  Bangkok             1299.67    1291.77         0.61
  Manila              6616.04    6521.48         1.45
  Jakarta             4659.687   4596.108        1.38
  Kuala Lumpur        1654.95    1633.3          1.33
  Ho Chi Minh         543.4      539.07          0.80
                                                 
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
