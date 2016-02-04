FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rebound as oil recovers; Philippines up 2 pct
February 4, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound as oil recovers; Philippines up 2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Thursday as a rebound in global oil prices lured buyers
of battered energy shares, with the Philippine benchmark posting
its biggest gain in more than a week.
    The Philippine index jumped 2 percent, its best
one-day gain since Jan. 27. Petron Corp rose 4.2
percent while First Gen Corp advanced 3.4 percent,
both among the top gainers, stock exchange data showed.
    Jakarta's composite index ended two days of losses,
hitting a more-than-three-month high. Singapore notched
up gains for the first time in three days while Malaysia 
rebounded after two days of losses.
    Gains in Bangkok's SET index were relatively modest,
weighed down by a 10.6 percent drop in shares of Total Access
Communication after disappointing earnings and a
dividend plan cut, prompting analysts downgrades. 
    Public holidays in the region next week still capped risk
appetite while investors also waited to see the Bank of
England's interest rate decision later in the day, according to
brokers. 
    Vietnam rose in light volumes ahead of the country's
Lunar New Year holiday next week. 
    Most markets reported net foreign buying, including
Indonesia's 364 billion rupiah ($26.70 million), Thailand's 838
million baht ($23.59 million) and Malaysia's 54 million ringgit 
($13.03 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data
showed.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                           
  Market                   Current    Previous Close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2558.49    2550.74         0.30
  Bangkok                  1297.11    1291.77         0.41
  Manila                   6652.83    6521.48         2.01
  Jakarta                  4665.817   4596.108        1.52
  Kuala Lumpur             1656.77    1633.3          1.44
  Ho Chi Minh              542.15     539.07          0.57
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2558.49    2882.73         -11.25
  Bangkok                  1297.11    1288.02         0.71
  Manila                   6652.83    6952.08         -4.30
  Jakarta                  4665.817   4593.008        1.59
  Kuala Lumpur             1656.77    1692.51         -2.11
  Ho Chi Minh              542.15     579.03          -6.37
 ($1 = 4.1450 ringgit)
($1 = 13,635.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 35.5300 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
