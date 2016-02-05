FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia shares outperform on Q4 GDP, inflows
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
February 5, 2016 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia shares outperform on Q4 GDP, inflows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
advanced on Friday as investors bought shares ahead of holidays,
with Indonesian stocks rising to a near six-month high on upbeat
economic data and Singapore Telecommunications boosting the
city-state's benchmark.
    Singapore's Straits Times Index jumped 2.5 percent,
trimming its loss on the week to 0.2 percent.
    Singtel shares were the biggest gainers, up 6.3 percent,
after the company's Australian subsidiary, Optus, bought
airwaves in the 1800 MHz spectrum band for A$196 million,
helping it expand its 4G high-speed network in the country.
 
    The Jakarta composite index rallied 2.9 percent on
the day and 4 percent on the week and was Southeast Asia's best
performer. Indonesia's economy grew a better-than-expected 5.04
percent from a year earlier in the final quarter of
2015. 
    Foreign investors bought a net 2.3 trillion rupiah ($168.87
million) worth of shares, taking the net purchase on the week to
2.7 trillion rupiah. It was the second week of net inflows and
after net selling in January, Thomson Reuters data showed.
 
    Other markets in the region extended gains in the face of a
weaker U.S. currency and subdued expectations for a Fed rate
hike this year. Focus in global equities shifted to U.S. monthly
jobs numbers expected later in the day. 
    All share markets in Southeast Asia, except Thailand, will
be closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year holiday. Singapore
and Malaysia will remain closed through Tuesday and Vietnam for
the rest of the week.   
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                           
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2623.21    2558.49         2.53
  Bangkok                  1306.29    1297.11         0.71
  Manila                   6765.13    6652.83         1.69
  Jakarta                  4798.946   4665.817        2.85
  Kuala Lumpur             1662.46    1656.77         0.34
  Ho Chi Minh              544.75     542.15          0.48
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2623.21    2882.73         -9.00
  Bangkok                  1306.29    1288.02         1.42
  Manila                   6765.13    6952.08         -2.69
  Jakarta                  4798.946   4593.008        4.48
  Kuala Lumpur             1662.46    1692.51         -1.78
  Ho Chi Minh              544.75     579.03          -5.92
 ($1 = 13,620.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Additional reporting by
Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
