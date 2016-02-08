FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Thai index inches up; Big C rallies after stake sale deal
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2016 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Thai index inches up; Big C rallies after stake sale deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Thai stock index ended
slightly higher on Monday, helped by shares of Big C Supercenter
 that rose to a 13-month high, while trading volumes
were at the lowest in six weeks as public holidays kept
investors on the sidelines.
    The benchmark SET index closed at 1,307.57 after
climbing to a near two-month high of 1,313.29. About six billion
shares changed hands, the lowest since Dec. 25.
    Shares in Big C finished up 9.7 percent as investors cheered
an up to $3.5 billion deal by France's Casino Group to
sell its majority holding in the Thai hypermarket operator to
TCC Group, owned by whiskey tycoon Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi. 
    Shares of TCC Group's consumer conglomerate Berli Jucker
 surged 11 percent on expectations the company will
benefit from the acquisition.
    The overall stock market attracted net foreign buying worth
45 million baht ($1.27 million) on Monday, a third straight
trading session, stock exchange data showed.
    Asian shares pared losses on Monday as a weaker yen helped
Japan's Nikkei snap a four-day losing streak, but trade was thin
with many regional markets closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday. 
    All share markets in Southeast Asia, except Thailand, were
closed on Monday. Indonesia and the Philippines will resume
trading on Tuesday, while the rest will remain closed.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Bangkok                  1307.57    1306.29         0.10
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                   --      2882.73         -9.00
  Bangkok                  1307.57    1288.02         1.52
  Manila                      --      6952.08         -2.69
  Jakarta                     --      4593.008        4.48
  Kuala Lumpur                --      1692.51         -1.78
  Ho Chi Minh                 --      579.03          -5.92
   ($1 = 35.5100 baht)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.