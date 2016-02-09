FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Retreat in holiday-thinned trade amid risk-off sentiment
#Asia
February 9, 2016 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Retreat in holiday-thinned trade amid risk-off sentiment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Stocks in Thailand, Indonesia and
the Philippines fell on Tuesday amid global risk off sentiment
and ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress this week.
    Asian shares fell about 1 percent as
stability concerns put a torch to European bank stocks, sending
investors to safe-haven assets such as longer-term Japanese
bonds and gold. 
    Bangkok's SET index was down 0.3 percent, its first
loss in five trading sessions and with a fall in trading volumes
to 80 percent of a 30-day average, similar to the light volumes
in Indonesia and the Philippines.
    Jakarta composite index eased 0.6 percent while the
Philippine key index dropped 1.9 percent on resuming
trade after Monday's holiday.
    Fund flows were mixed, with the overall stock market in
Thailand reporting net foreign selling worth 2.5 billion baht 
($70.52 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Indonesia and the Philippines posted net foreign buying
worth 337 billion rupiah ($24.78 million) and 112 million peso
($2.35 million), respectively, data showed.
    Singapore and Malaysia were closed for the Lunar New Year
holiday, reopening on Wednesday, while Vietnam will remain
closed for the rest of the week.
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
        
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Bangkok                  1303.96    1307.57         -0.28
  Manila                   6637.43    6765.13         -1.89
  Jakarta                  4768.625   4798.946        -0.63
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                   --      2882.73         -9.00
  Bangkok                  1303.96    1288.02         1.24
  Manila                   6637.43    6952.08         -4.53
  Jakarta                  4768.625   4593.008        3.82
  Kuala Lumpur                --      1692.51         -1.78
  Ho Chi Minh                 --      579.03          -5.92
 ($1 = 35.4500 baht)
($1 = 13,602.0000 rupiah)
($1 = 47.6820 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
