SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak Asia, risk aversion; Singapore falls sharply
#Financials
February 10, 2016 / 4:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on weak Asia, risk aversion; Singapore falls sharply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
fell on Wednesday, with Singapore benchmark sliding over 3
percent and stocks in Malaysia underperforming in the region, as
growing concerns about the health of the global banking sector
hit Asia. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell as much as
3.2 percent before recovering some of the losses, while Kuala
Lumpur composite index was down 0.8 percent, both
resuming trade after a four-day weekend for the Lunar New Year
holidays.
    Stocks in Thailand and the Philippines 
extended losses early in the week while Asian shares
 declined 0.5 percent with sentiment towards risk
assets worldwide growing more bearish.
    Jakarta composite index, Asia's best performer so
far this year, declined from a near six-month closing high hit
late last week.
    Trading volumes were relatively thin across exchanges, led
down by Malaysia and the Philippines which were under 20 percent
of a full-day average over the past 30 days.
    Market players awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's semi-annual monetary policy testimony before Congress
later in the day, expected to provide indicators on the interest
rate outlook in the United States.
    "The sentiment could improve if Fed Chair Yellen gives a
clearer picture on the U.S. economy and monetary policy in light
of other central banks going down to negative interest rate,"
said broker KGI Securities in Bangkok.
    Financial results were also a focus in the region.
    In Bangkok, shares of IRPC hit a two-week high
after the refiner posted a better-than-expected 2015 net profit.
In Kuala Lumpur, shares of AMMB Holdings eased 0.2
percent ahead of earnings release expected in coming days.
    Vietnam remains closed for the Lunar New Year holiday
through Friday. 
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change at 0434 GMT
 Market             Current     Prev Close    Pct Move
 Singapore          2568.01       2623.21       -2.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1650.34       1662.46       -0.73
 Bangkok            1297.18       1303.96       -0.53
 Jakarta            4747.84       4768.63       -0.43
 Manila             6603.95       6637.43       -0.50
    

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
