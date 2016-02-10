SE Asia Stocks-End mixed as foreign investors sell ahead of Fed

BANGKOK, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended mixed on Wednesday, with Singapore shares recovering partly from early losses, as investors awaited Congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen for clues to the outlook for monetary policy. Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index finished down 1.6 percent, slipping more than 3 percent at one point, partly reflecting weaknesses in the region during the Lunar New Year holiday period when the city-state bourse was shut. Stocks in Malaysia lost about 1 percent on resuming trade after a four-day weekend. Indonesia extended losses for a second day, pulled further away from a near six-month closing high hit late last week. Thailand and the Philippines ended slightly higher, reversing weaknesses in the early trading hours, in line with Asian stocks which were marginally down by 0.08 percent. Foreign selling hit shares across the region. Thailand saw net foreign selling worth 2.5 billion baht ($70.74 million) and Malaysia worth 118 million ringgit ($28.65 million), stock exchange data showed. Vietnam will remain closed for the Lunar New Year holiday through Friday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Singapore 2582.10 2623.21 -1.57 Kuala Lumpur 1644.41 1662.46 -1.09 Bangkok 1304.74 1303.96 +0.06 Jakarta 4732.48 4768.63 -0.76 Manila 6637.48 6637.43 0.00 Change on year Market Current End 2015 Pct Move Singapore 2582.10 2882.73 -10.43 Kuala Lumpur 1644.41 1692.51 -2.84 Bangkok 1304.74 1288.02 +1.30 Jakarta 4732.48 4593.00 +3.04 Manila 6637.48 6952.08 -4.53 Ho Chi Minh -- 579.03 -5.92 ($1 = 35.3400 baht) ($1 = 4.1180 ringgit) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)