SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore's index at 3-week low
February 11, 2016 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Singapore's index at 3-week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
ended mixed on Thursday, with Singapore hitting a three-week
closing low as a shift to safe-haven assets hit Asia but stocks
in Indonesia snapped a two-day losing streak amid a rise in the
rupiah and foreign inflows.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index fell for a second
day, down 1.7 percent at 2,538.28, the lowest close since Jan.
21. Malaysia's key index extended losses for a second
day and the Thai SET index was down 1.7 percent at 0928
GMT.
    Asian shares as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.8
percent.
    Investors sought the safety of Japanese yen, gold and
top-rated bonds while dumping U.S. dollars on bets the Federal
Reserve could be done raising interest rates.
  
    Jakarta composite index was up 0.9 percent, led by a
4.8 percent jump in shares of Astra International,
with foreign investors net buying the stock which was also the
most traded.
    The rupiah hit a near four-month high in line with
gains in most emerging Asian currencies. 
    Philippine shares rose 0.4 percent, with the overall
stock market posting net foreign selling worth 584 million peso
($12.28 million), stock exchange data showed.
    Vietnam will remain closed through Friday for the
Lunar New Year holiday.
     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                    Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                 2538.28    2582.1          -1.70
  Bangkok (at 0928 GMT)     1282.32    1304.74         -1.72
  Manila                    6663.43    6637.48         0.39
  Jakarta                   4775.86    4732.483        0.92
  Kuala Lumpur              1643.95    1644.41         -0.03
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                    Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                 2538.28    2882.73         -11.95
  Bangkok                   1282.32    1288.02         -0.44
  Manila                    6663.43    6952.08         -4.15
  Jakarta                   4775.86    4593.008        3.98
  Kuala Lumpur              1643.95    1692.51         -2.87
  Ho Chi Minh                 --       579.03          -5.92
 ($1 = 47.5450 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

