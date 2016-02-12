FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; energy shares up with oil rebound
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; energy shares up with oil rebound

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
were mixed on Friday, with a rebound in global oil prices
attracting buyers of battered energy shares but weak sentiment
in Asia kept risk-averse investors edgy. 
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 0.2
percent, led by a 3.4 percent jump in shares of Sembcorp
Industries Ltd, the biggest index gainer. It is set to
post a weekly loss of about 3 percent.
    The Kuala Lumpur composite index was slightly
higher, helped by a 2 percent gain in shares of palm plantation
firm IOI Corp.
    Thailand's SET index eased 0.1 percent, led by banks
 but energy firm PTT Exploration and Production
 advanced 2.3 percent.
    Malaysia, Thailand and other markets in the region were on
track for a weekly drop of about 1 percent or higher as
investors cut risk holdings amid European banking woes and after
Fed Chair Yellen's view on U.S. interest rate direction.
    Bangkok awaited fourth-quarter GDP data next week, with a
Thomson Reuters poll forecasting a growth of 2.7 percent on an
annual basis. Broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities put an upbeat
GDP growth forecast of near 3 percent. 
    "A good GDP result will regain investors' trust in the
market, including foreigners," it said in a report.
    Stocks in Indonesia and the Philippines 
dropped as Asian shares slipped 0.6 percent.
 
    Vietnam is closed all week for the Lunar New Year holiday
and will resume trading on Monday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0512 GMT                                       
  Market              Current    previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore           2544.14    2538.28          0.23
  Bangkok             1279.24    1280.74          -0.12
  Manila              6661.5     6663.43          -0.03
  Jakarta             4736.569   4775.86          -0.82
  Kuala Lumpur        1645.14    1643.95          0.07
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.