SE Asia Stocks-Down tracking Asia, bank woes; Indonesia at 1-wk low
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped

February 12, 2016 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down tracking Asia, bank woes; Indonesia at 1-wk low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets fell on Friday as concerns about the health of European
banks and the global economic outlook hit Asia, with risk-averse
investors cautious ahead of a raft of economic data in the
region next week. 
    Indonesia underperformed in the region, with the Jakarta
composite index ending down 1.3 percent at 4,714.39, the
lowest close in more than one week.
    It dropped 1.8 percent on the week, in line with the poor
showing by regional peers in a holiday-thinned trading week and
amid a shift of money to safe-heaven assets.
    Weak balance of payments data in 2015 further dented market
sentiment in Jakarta while investors also awaited trade data in
January, due on Monday. 
    The Thai SET index was down 0.3 percent on the day, 
and 2.3 percent on the week. Bangkok awaited fourth-quarter GDP
data next week, with a Thomson Reuters poll forecasting a growth
of 2.7 percent on an annual basis. 
    Singapore's Straits Times Index ended the day a tad
higher, trimming its losses on the week to 3.2 percent. On the
week, Malaysia fell about 1 percent and the Philippines
 lost 1.6 percent.
    Vietnam, which was closed all week for the Lunar New Year
holiday, will reopen on Monday.
    
For Asian Companies click; 

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
      
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2539.95    2538.28         0.07
  Bangkok                  1276.49    1280.74         -0.33
  Manila                   6654.45    6663.43         -0.13
  Jakarta                  4714.393   4775.86         -1.29
  Kuala Lumpur             1643.74    1643.95         -0.01
                                                      
  Change so far this year                             
  Market                   Current    End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2539.95    2882.73         -11.89
  Bangkok                  1276.49    1288.02         -0.90
  Manila                   6654.45    6952.08         -4.28
  Jakarta                  4714.393   4593.008        2.64
  Kuala Lumpur             1643.74    1692.51         -2.88
  Ho Chi Minh                 --      579.03          -5.92
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

