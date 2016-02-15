FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Rebound with Asia, oil prices; Singapore leads
#Financials
February 15, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rebound with Asia, oil prices; Singapore leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Monday, with the Singapore benchmark climbing almost 3
percent and key regional indexes reversing recent losses, as
sentiment in Asia and the global oil market improved.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index was up 2.7
percent at 2,609.26. Among the top gainers, shares of Singapore
Telecommunications jumped 4.8 percent after the
company issued its earnings forecast for the current financial
year. 
    Thai SET index traded up 1.3 percent, recovering
from Friday's second straight drop to its lowest close since
Jan. 26. Investors hunted for bargains in energy shares such as
PTT and PTT Exploration and Production.
    "We see the energy counters leading the recovery amid a 6.7
percent rise in WTi oil price following renewed speculation on
output cut," broker KGI Securities said in a report. 
    Stocks in Malaysia gained after weakness over the
past three days while Indonesia and the Philippines
 both rebounded from falls on Friday. Vietnam was
nearly unchanged after early losses. 
    Asian shares snapped a five-session losing streak on Monday
as China's central bank fixed the yuan sharply stronger, easing
fears of depreciation for now, though a string of weak data from
Japan to China and Indonesia suggested the bounce may be short
lived. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0750 GMT                                        
  Market               Current      previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore            2609.26      2539.95         2.73
  Bangkok              1293.46      1276.49         1.33
  Manila               6692.58      6654.45         0.57
  Jakarta              4739.449     4714.393        0.53
  Kuala Lumpur         1655.49      1643.74         0.71
  Ho Chi Minh          543.86       544.75          -0.16
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
