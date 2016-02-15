SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore posts best gain since Oct 2011

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in line with Asia on Monday, with Singapore posting its biggest single-day gain in more than four years and the Thai index snapping a two-day losing streak, as improving sentiment in Asia and global oil markets lured bargain hunters. Singapore Straits Times Index ended the day up 2.68 percent, its best gain since October 2011, with 28 of 30 large-caps measured by the index rising. Among the top gainers, Singapore Telecommunications rose 4.5 percent after the company's earnings guidance while Keppel Corp climbed 3.7 percent in line with other energy shares in the region after the recent rebound in oil prices. The SET index advanced nearly 1 percent, reversing Friday's loss. Large-caps outperformed, led by a 4.5 percent jump in PTT Exploration and Production and a 2.9 percent rise in PTT Global Chemical. Stocks in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines reversed recent losses while Vietnam ended slightly lower, led down by shares of real estate companies. Data in the region remained weak, with the Thai economy growing 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, slowing slightly more than market expectations, while Indonesia posted a small trade surplus in January, confounding expectations for a third monthly deficit. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 2607.9 2539.95 2.68 Bangkok 1288.4 1276.49 0.93 Manila 6692.58 6654.45 0.57 Jakarta 4740.726 4714.393 0.56 Kuala Lumpur 1649.96 1643.74 0.38 Ho Chi Minh 543.79 544.75 -0.18 Change so far this year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 2607.9 2882.73 -9.53 Bangkok 1288.4 1288.02 0.03 Manila 6692.58 6952.08 -3.73 Jakarta 4740.726 4593.008 3.22 Kuala Lumpur 1649.96 1692.51 -2.51 Ho Chi Minh 543.79 579.03 -6.09 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)