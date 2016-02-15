FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Singapore posts best gain since Oct 2011

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose in line with Asia on Monday, with Singapore posting
its biggest single-day gain in more than four years and the Thai
index snapping a two-day losing streak, as improving sentiment
in Asia and global oil markets lured bargain hunters.
 
    Singapore Straits Times Index ended the day up 2.68
percent, its best gain since October 2011, with 28 of 30
large-caps measured by the index rising.
    Among the top gainers, Singapore Telecommunications
 rose 4.5 percent after the company's earnings guidance
while Keppel Corp climbed 3.7 percent in line with
other energy shares in the region after the recent rebound in
oil prices.
    The SET index advanced nearly 1 percent, reversing
Friday's loss. Large-caps outperformed, led by a 4.5 percent
jump in PTT Exploration and Production and a 2.9
percent rise in PTT Global Chemical.
    Stocks in Indonesia, Malaysia and the
Philippines reversed recent losses while Vietnam 
ended slightly lower, led down by shares of real estate
companies. 
    Data in the region remained weak, with the Thai economy
growing 0.8 percent in the fourth quarter, slowing slightly more
than market expectations, while Indonesia posted a small trade
surplus in January, confounding expectations for a third monthly
deficit.  
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                            
  Market                   Current    previous close   Pct Move
  Singapore                2607.9     2539.95          2.68
  Bangkok                  1288.4     1276.49          0.93
  Manila                   6692.58    6654.45          0.57
  Jakarta                  4740.726   4714.393         0.56
  Kuala Lumpur             1649.96    1643.74          0.38
  Ho Chi Minh              543.79     544.75           -0.18
                                                       
  Change so far this year                              
  Market                   Current    End prev yr      Pct Move
  Singapore                2607.9     2882.73          -9.53
  Bangkok                  1288.4     1288.02          0.03
  Manila                   6692.58    6952.08          -3.73
  Jakarta                  4740.726   4593.008         3.22
  Kuala Lumpur             1649.96    1692.51          -2.51
  Ho Chi Minh              543.79     579.03           -6.09
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

