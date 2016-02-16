FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia retreats ahead of rate decision
#Financials
February 16, 2016 / 5:06 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most up; Indonesia retreats ahead of rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock
markets rose on Tuesday as improved global risk sentiment lured
buyers back, but stocks in Indonesia gave up early gains a day
ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision.
    Jakarta's composite index was down 0.2 percent,
erasing modest early gains. Shares of Bank Mandiri,
among those actively traded, eased 0.3 percent, reversing its
gains from the day before.
    Indonesia's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark
reference rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent on Thursday, the
second time this year, in a bid to lift economic growth, a
Reuters poll showed. 
    The Thai SET index was up 0.5 percent, trimming some
early gains amid technical-led selling near the key 1,300
resistance. The index is expected to move in a range of
1,280-1,300 for the day, said Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
    "With a neutral-positive economic outlook, we expect foreign
capital will return to the Thai markets," the broker said in a
report.
    A combination of stabilising Chinese markets, a rebound in
oil prices and solid U.S. consumption data lifted Asia, with
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 up about 1 percent.  
    Singapore was among the outperformers, with the key Straits
Times Index climbing 1.1 percent after a near-3 percent
rally on Monday, the biggest in more than four years.
    The Philippines advanced 1.1 percent, touching its
highest since Jan. 7, and Malaysia extended gains from
the previous session while Vietnam rebounded after
Monday's weakness. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change at 0447 GMT                                       
  Market              Current      previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore           2636.53      2607.9          1.10
  Bangkok             1294.44      1288.4          0.47
  Manila              6768.66      6692.58         1.14
  Jakarta             4729.361     4740.726        -0.24
  Kuala Lumpur        1661.64      1649.96         0.71
  Ho Chi Minh         546.37       543.79          0.47
 
 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
