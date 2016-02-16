FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore at 1-mth high; Indonesia up before rate decision
February 16, 2016 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore at 1-mth high; Indonesia up before rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

BANGKOK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets
rose on Tuesday, with Singapore hitting a one-month high and
Malaysia touching an over two-week peak, as global risk
sentiment improved but fund flows into the battered region
remained weak.
    Singapore's key Straits Times Index rose 1.4 percent
to 2,644.58, its highest close since Jan. 13. Banking shares
rose in a quarterly reporting season, with DBS Group Holdings
 the most actively traded. 
    Malaysia's index advanced 0.9 percent to 1,664.99,
its highest close since Jan. 29, while the Philippine 
index extended gains for a second day, adding 0.7 percent, both
boosted by domestic investors, stock exchange data showed.
    Stocks in Thailand eked out slim gains.
    Indonesia's index closed slightly higher, with the
central bank expected to cut its benchmark reference rate by 25
basis points to 7 percent on Thursday to lift economic growth.
 
    The Indonesian stock market attracted net foreign buying
worth 137 billion rupiah ($10.23 million), data showed.
    Vietnam shares rose 0.8 percent, with trade volume
topping a two-week high and energy stocks leading the gainers.
 
    Asian shares, as measured by MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, gained 0.9
percent. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on the day                                             
  Market                   Current      previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore                2644.58      2607.9          1.41
  Bangkok                  1289.36      1288.4          0.07
  Manila                   6743.95      6692.58         0.77
  Jakarta                  4745.004     4740.726        0.09
  Kuala Lumpur             1664.99      1649.96         0.91
  Ho Chi Minh              548.05       543.79          0.78
                                                        
  Change so far this year                               
  Market                   Current      End prev yr     Pct Move
  Singapore                2644.58      2882.73         -8.26
  Bangkok                  1289.36      1288.02         0.10
  Manila                   6743.95      6952.08         -2.99
  Jakarta                  4745.004     4593.008        3.31
  Kuala Lumpur             1664.99      1692.51         -1.63
  Ho Chi Minh              548.05       579.03          -5.35
 ($1 = 13,395.0000 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

